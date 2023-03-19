Home Entertainment FASHION WEEK BERLIN_MORE THAN THE 70`S REBOOT – next-guru-now
The Fashion industry is ready for the change: more and more sustainable collections are becoming visible. Whether in the textile or in the shoe or bag business. In addition to the somewhat overly present topic of the 70s, winter 20-21 is also about cool high tech and metallics. Here are some key directions from Premium, Panorama, Seek, Neonyt and from showrooms. BERLIN: the most important influences can be seen here very early. AND: it will be even better next summer.

FOR SHOES: expect a massive boot movement. Sneaker and HIKER will continue. HIGH BOOTS:great if the have a twist to modernize the 70s feel.

BAGS: many retro shapes. Neutral colours, but also some very strong colours lighten up the season.

#ModEuop: as you know we are the creative directors for the most importan leather and colour forecast in the fields of bags and shoes. The key colours for the season were more than confirmed: brown tones, rich red, green as well as pop up tones.

All PICTURES©:nextguruNow

