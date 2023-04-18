Fast-paced multiplayer competitive game “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champion” will be available on PC and console platforms

Warner Bros. Games announced that it will launch the “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champion” game, landing on PC and console platforms, but did not announce the specific platform and release date.

According to an FAQ on the game’s website, it’s a “fast-paced competitive multiplayer game featuring the world‘s most iconic magical sport,” billed as a “complete, self-contained Quidditch experience,” allowing Players join friends in Quidditch and other broomstick adventures in a competitive multiplayer environment.

“Harry Potter: Quidditch Champion” will allow users to create and customize their own Quidditch players. Both single player and online multiplayer games require an internet connection.

The game has been in development for several years at Los Angeles-based Unbroken Studios, which has about 100 employees, and previous titles include mobile multiplayer shooter Fantastic Plastic Squad and PC battle royale game Fractured Lands .

Warner Bros. will conduct a limited game test of “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champion” from April 21st to 22nd. Friends of IT House can click here to register to get a chance to participate.

It is worth mentioning that Warner Bros.’s previous “Hogwarts Legacy” just removed the content of the Quidditch game, which made many players regret it. Arien Darby, senior brand manager of Warner Bros., recently updated his tweet saying that the sales volume of the “Hogwarts Legacy” game was 256% of expectations, and brought the company $850 million (IT House Note: currently about 5.84 billion yuan) RMB) income.