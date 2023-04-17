Home » Fat Klaus and his fight against belly fat: My fans write to me “Dude, hang in there!” | Regional
by admin
Hamburg – It’s not easy when you’re heavy.

For years, Klaus Baumgart (68, “Klaus & Klaus”) fought against his pounds. For a few weeks, the cult singer has been a patient of the nutrition pope Dr. Matthias Riedl (60) has declared war on the pounds.

BILD accompanies fat Klaus on his weight loss journey. Now there was the second appointment at “medicum Hamburg”.

Nutrition Pope Dr. Matthias Riedl wants to make a thin Klaus out of the fat one

Photo: Sybill Schneider

“This time I have hope that something will really change,” says Klaus. The singer has so far satisfied his craving for sweets with chocolate and secretly snacked on the fridge at night.

Result: diabetes, high blood pressure, dangerous belly fat!

Now he has changed his eating habits, exercises regularly and keeps a diary of his meals. “I don’t feel oppressed. I now do without bread and chocolate,” says Klaus. There’s muesli for breakfast and vegetables for lunch. But sin for the evening: semolina pudding with cherries.

Recommended by nutritionist Deniz Genca. Three days of oatmeal, broccoli and pea soup, two tablespoons of nuts and just 125 grams of fruit a day. In addition, a new type of insulin preparation should help with slimming, freeing Klaus from the daily injection in the stomach in the long run.

At lunchtime there are only vegetables

At lunchtime there are only vegetables

Photo: Sybill Schneider

Klaus is confident: “My fans support me. They text me ‘Dude, hold on’ and put together a ‘North Sea Coast’ muesli for me. I’m on the right track, but still a long way from where I want to be.”

