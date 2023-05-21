Fatal shooting of tribal member by border agents in Arizona investigated

AJO, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation police are investigating the fatal shooting of a tribal member by Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel indicated that agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station were involved in a fatal shooting on the Tohono O’odham reservation near the town of Ajo around at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

They reported that the incident is under review by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, but have not released any additional information.

Tribal Chairman Ned Norris Jr. said in a statement Sunday that the shooting occurred in the Tohono O’odham Nation community of Meneger’s Dam and identified the victim.

“Nation member Raymond Mattia lost his life in the incident. Our hearts go out to his family and all those affected during this difficult time,” Norris said. “As the investigation progresses, the Nation expects a full consideration of all the facts related to the incident and an appropriate and prompt response from the relevant public safety agencies. Because the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from further comment at this time.”

Tucson television station KVOA reported that Mattia called Border Patrol because several immigrants had trespassed on his yard and he wanted help getting them off his property.

The Meneger Dam is only a few miles from the US-Mexico border.

According to KVOA, Mattia’s family told them that he was going out when he saw the officers and that he was shot for an unknown reason.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

