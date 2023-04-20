Father Grassi, convicted of child sexual abuse, could be released from prison in May

heals him Julius Cesar Grassicreator of the Happy Children Foundationcontinues to be detained in the Campana prison, serving the 15-year sentence imposed on him by Justice eight years ago, when he was found guilty of child sexual abuse and corruption of minors. However, the 66-year-old priest could receive probation starting next May after a new appeal by his lawyers.

Grassi is serving his sentence in pavilion 6 of Penitentiary Unit No. 41 of the aforementioned Buenos Aires city, where he has been housed since 2013 and the place where he study Criminal Law by the Siglo XXI University, which began in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Although his sentence initially ran until August 7, 2026, was extended until May 2028 since they did not calculate the benefit of the “2×1”.

Grassi is serving five years in prison: he turned his pavilion into a temple

The decision was made by the Morón Appeals Chamber and the priest’s lawyers appealed it. Although that extraordinary appeal was rejected, they filed another complaint which has not yet been resolved by the Supreme Court of Justice.

May of this year marks ten years since the priest was arrested, which represents two thirds of his sentence. This means that you could receive the conditional freedomif the lawyers who defend him request the benefit.

It is worth mentioning that this is a right that cannot be granted to people convicted of sex crimes. However, this change in the Penal Code was regulated after the sentence handed down against Grassi, so the principle of “more lenient penal law” prevents it from influencing your case.

On March 21, 2017, the Highest Court unanimously decided to dismiss the appeals filed by the defense and upheld the 15-year prison sentence against the priest “for aggravated sexual abuse for being a priest, in charge of education and guardianship of the minor victim, repeated, two factsin real competition with each other, which in turn formally concur with aggravated corruption of minors”.

After the confirmation of the sentence, the Bishopric of Morón had issued a statement to announce that it had “their religious functions prohibited“and that the Vatican had ordered an investigation into the allegations made against him.

Meanwhile, almost nine years ago, the then director of the Felices los Niños Foundation, Juan Manuel Casolatidenounced him before the Prosecutor’s Office number 8 of Morón for the alleged diversion of donations and food. According to the accusation, the father would have “redirected” the funds of the homes to the Campana prison to “solve a life of luxury” in prison.

The complaints against Father Grassi

In 1991, the first case against Julio César Grassi for alleged cases of pedophilia at the foundation was filed before the Juvenile Court of Mercedes, under Judge Julio Cámpora, but the investigation never progressed and was closed. In the year 2000, he was denounced through an anonymous letter for different cases of sexual abuse.

His arrest was only requested when a report came to light in Telenoche Investigates called “With the boys, no”, in October 2002. There, three witnesses revealed how they were forced to have sexual relations with the priest, when they were minors. Grassy denied the accusations in Canal 9 but then he fled.

In 2009, he was found guilty of having abused and corrupted “Gabriel” -such was his fantasy nickname-, who at the time of the incident was 15 years old. In that same process, he was acquitted for another 15 crimes against sexual integrity, since insufficient evidence was presented for the trial.

FP CP