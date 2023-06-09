Father’s Day: bank discounts of up to 40% and 18 installments to activate consumption

The next June 18 is celebrated on Father’s Day in Argentina, like every tthird Sunday of June of each year and although consumption is far from being at its best, it is also one of the great commercial dates, in which banks offer multiple benefits.

Focus Market prepared a report for the Naranja X Financial Education Blog, and after a survey based on 9750 cases, detected that, this year, the pProjected spending per gift will average $15,750.

The economy grew, but in the midst of falling consumption: how is it explained?

“Father’s Day is the first business date of the year for businesses. LAccording to the CAME, retail sales have fallen by 1.7% in the accumulated year, which is why it is an important opportunity for the commercial sector to attract demand. The items with the greatest participation in the projection of demand are clothing, wine bars and computers, TV and video” detailed Damian Di Pace, Focus Market Manager

Faced with a consumption that is flattened, and waiting for the Christmas bonus that will arrive for the majority after the celebration, the banks take advantage of this strong date to show their a varied offer of promotions and discounts that reach 40%. Here is a guide to shop wisely, and take advantage of fees and benefits.

bbva bank

From 14 to 16:

Clothing 30% refund and 3 interest-free installments (Up to $7,500 per transaction) + an additional 20% paying with MODO.

Locales adheridos: Open Sports, Dexter, Sarkany, Grimoldi, Swatch, Airborn, Bowen, Rever Pass, Macowens, Montagne, Dafiti, Equus, Seven Sports, Rossi, System, Desiderata, Portsaid, Yagmour, Paruolo, Viamo, Ver, Mimo

Adhered Shopping Malls: Unicenter, Palmas del Pilar Shopping, Plaza Oeste, Portal Rosario, Portal Patagonia, Portal Tucuman, Portal Los Andes, El Solar de La Abadia, Recoleta Mall, Paseo Aldrey, Cultural and Commercial Walk MDQ, La Barraca Mall, Shopping Nine , Nordelta Shopping Center, Patio Olmos, Paseo del Jockey, Galerías Pacífico, New Center, Los Gallegos Shopping, Del Parque Sustentoutlet, Espacio San Juan.

From 12 to 16:

Rouge Perfumeries: 20% refund (Up to $6,000)

From 12 to 18:

Juleriaque 10% refund and 3 installments without interest

Frávega: 9 installments without interest on selected products

From 13 to 14:

Shop BBVA: 3 installments without interest on selected products

The 18th:

Gastronomy: 40% refund (+10% collecting salary at BBVA) in Kansas and La Parolaccia

comafi bank

Comafi store: from 06/05 to 06/11, 18 installments without interest on selected products: tools, watches, techno, etc.

From June 11 to 16: Shopping malls and affiliated brands

35% with Banco Comafi debit cards, with a refund limit of $6,000

20% with Banco Comafi credit cards, with a refund limit of $3000 + 3 installments without interest

25% with Comafi UNICO credit cards, with a refund limit of $4,000 + 6 installments without interest

Main affiliated shopping malls: Unicenter, Galerías Pacifico, Patio Olmos, Las Toscanas de Canning, La Barraca Mall, Tortugas Open Mall, Boulevard Shopping, Los Gallegos, Bahía Blanca Plaza Shopping, Paseo del Jockey, Fisherton Plaza, VIlla Allende, Paseo Aldrey.

Featured brands: Style Store-Swatch, Juleriaque, Macowens, Devre, Arredo.

Restaurants across the country

Sunday 06/17 – 30% with Banco Comafi debit cardswith a refund limit of $5000

Banco Columbia

With Visa and Master credit cards:

From 12 to 06/18:

30% savings at Macowens (Cap $5000)

30% savings on DEVRE (Cap $5000)

10% savings (No cap) and 12 installments without interest in JULERIAQUE

30% savings on WINE STORE (Up to $5,000)

From 17 to 06/18

30% in RESTAURANTS Maximum $3000

Columbia Store: Throughout the Store! 12 installments without interest from 12 to 06/18 with VISA/MC Columbia cards.

Banco Credicoop

Father’s Day” using Cabal Credicoop Cards and Modo through Credicoop Móvil. TV

June 9 to 18

20% savings on websites of affiliated businesses with QR from Credicoop Móvil or Modo

June 10 to 18

20% savings in affiliated stores of shopping malls with QR from Credicoop Móvil or Modo

10 y 11, up to 30% savings selecting Cabal Credit Card.

June 15 and 16

Up to 40% savings in more than 3,400 participating businesses throughout the country; clothing, bookstores, opticians, perfumeries, bookstores, wineries and others. With Cabal Credicoop and QR Cards through Mobile Credicoop or Modo.

Besides:

Savings and installments in thousands of businesses throughout the country that are members of our Credicoop Benefit Business Network.

All purchases add up to Credicoop Points or Aerolíneas Plus Miles.

​

Bank of the Sun

Banco del Sol, the digital bank of SANCOR SEGUROSoffers a 35% refund from June 9 to 11 when paying with a Banco del Sol debit card at affiliated stores of Swatch, Parfumerie, Atomik, Enzo, Style Store, Penguin, Paddle Watch, Lázaro, Lo de Granado and Bouzak Hombres.

The refund limit is $4,000 for the validity of the promotion. The refund will be made within 60 business days after the purchase in the customer’s account at Banco del Sol.

Banco Galicia

Days: 06/14 and 15 in selected brands and shopping malls

Massive: 20% savings sin tope and 3 installments without interest.

and 3 installments without interest. Eminent: 30% of ahorro sin tope and 3 installments without interest.

Banco ICBC

June 12 and 13

The bank will participate in the holiday with benefits of up to 40% savings and 6 installments without interesty An additional 20% discount in affiliated stores paying through MODO.

These benefits will be applied in more than 40 shopping malls and stores throughout the country. More detailed information on the participating stores in each shopping mall: https://www.beneficios.icbc.com.ar/promociones/dia-del-padre .

Banco Macro

June 8 to 10

In Shopping Malls and clothing in affiliated stores, customers with Macro Credit Cards will have access to a 20% discount and up to 6 installments without interest. The return limit will be 8,000 pesos per account per month.

Con Macro Selecta Credit Card, the benefit will be 30% and up to 6 installments without interest with a return cap of $13,000 per account.

In Perfumeries, in affiliated stores, on June 8 with Macro Credit Cards and Macro Selecta Credit Cards, there will be a 10% discount and up to 3 installments without interest. There is no refund limit.

In Mercado Libre, from June 8 to 15, selected products with Visa and Mastercard Macro Credit Cards can be paid in up to 9 interest-free installments. With American Express Macro Credit Card there will be a 10% discount and up to 9 installments without interest. The refund limit is $2,000.

Con Visa Signature Credit Cards and Mastercard Black Macro Selectacustomers will be able to access 9 installments without interest.

Con American Express Black Macro Selecta Credit Cards there will be a saving of 20% and up to 9 installments without interest. The return limit will be 4,000 pesos. Valid on selected products by entering https://mercadolibre.com.ar/I/SIN-INTERES

Besides, in affiliated shopping malls, you can access the benefits of MODO. From June 10 to 18 with Macro Credit and Debit Cards and Macro Selecta Credit and Debit Cards there will be 20% savings that can be combined with other benefits. The refund limit is 4,000 pesos per transaction.

June 8 to 18customers will be able to exchange their Macro Premia Points for savings of up to 50% on Clothing, Perfume Stores and Wine Bars.

June 18 in Orders Now with Visa Macro Credit Cards there will be a 20 percent discount. The return limit will be 1,500 pesos per account

Con Visa Signature Macro Selecta Credit Cards there will be a saving of 30% with a return limit of 2,500 pesos per account.

Finally, with MODO between June 9 and 18, in online purchases you will be able to access savings of 20% with Macro Credit and Debit Cards in attached online stores of men’s clothing and perfumeries. The return limit will be $2,000 per bank.

Buenos Aires Province Bank

province purchases

24 installments without interest in toys, fashion, sports, footwear, health and beauty, throughout the month.

12 installments without interest in electro, technology, home and deco, from June 1 to 5. After that date and until June 30, these items will offer up to 9 installments without interest.

Special promo Father’s Day:

30% savings and up to 4 installments without interest on Saturdays June 10 and 17, paying with credit cards issued by Banco Provincia in adhered shops of: clothing, sports houses, perfumeries, pharmacies and text bookstores. The benefit is capped at $5,000 per transaction.

​

Orange X Card

Smart: 20% discount and up to 3 zero-interest installments on clothing and shopping malls, paying with your Naranja X credit card in Plan Z, with no refund limit.

Special clothing: 25% OFF and 3 installments zero interest From June 15 to 18, inclusive, businesses from all over the country adhere to Plan Z -that is, in up to 3 installments, zero interest- and 25% discount, with no refund limit.

Flights through Argentina: 6 installments zero interest in Aerolíneas Argentinas tickets for you to travel around the country. You have time until June 30.

Special perfumes and fragrances: up to 10 interest-free installments on perfumes (in affiliated perfumeries).

Electro special: Up to 12 installments with zero interest from the shaver to the blender, going through a speaker or a neck massager, are excellent options.

Open bank

June 8 to 16

In the Special Father’s Day section of Mercado Libre, paying with an Open debit card you have an additional 25% refund, with a cap of $3000, per customer for a single purchase. This benefit is accumulated to those made by each seller in their publications.

From what amounts AFIP controls card consumption

Free market

June 1 to 18

Mercado Libre offers a special selection with proposals of up to 40% discountwith special offers on all kinds of products according to the tastes of the recipient.

In turn, it offers financing of up to 12 installments and fast shipping nationwide. To learn more, you can enter the special section on the platform’s website: https://www.mercadolibre.com.ar/ofertas/dia-del-padre-23

oula

Turismo

● JetSmart – 20% discount on domestic routes on the website using the code

UALA and paying with Ualá card, without limit.

● Booking – 5% refund cumulative with other promotions.

Home appliances

● Macstation – 15% discount on all products, without cap.

● Samsung – 10% discount on cell phones, smart watches, headphones

wireless phones and tablets, cumulative and with no refund limit.

● Multipoint – 15% discount on the website using the code UNMATCHED and

paying with Ualá card, without limit.

● Baires IT – 15% discount on the website using the code INIGUALABLE and

paying with Ualá card, without limit.

Dress

● Seven Sport and Chelsea: 15% discount every Wednesday, with a cap.

Perfumery

● Farmacity – 30% discount from Monday to Friday paying with QR.

● Get the look – 30% discount from Monday to Friday paying with QR.

● Simplicity – 30% discount from Monday to Friday paying with QR.

LR