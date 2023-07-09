“Favaloro’s legacy is above the political Chicano”

Tuesday will be the hundredth anniversary of the birth of René Favaloro. A gala-tribute will be the beginning of a series of tributes organized by the Favaloro Foundation. His niece, Laura Favaloro –also a doctor– spoke with PROFILE about the value of his legacy, beyond medicine.

—What does these hundred years mean to you as a family?

—The whole family is very excited and enthusiastic. René (Favaloro) was and is a fundamental person for us as a family and institution. Therefore, throughout the year we are going to do different events. Tomorrow, Monday, we will do a gala to benefit the Foundation at the Teatro Colón, which will live up to his career. For us it is really a very important date, it is the centenary of a doctor who improved the lives of millions of people around the world and it is a great opportunity to honor him, continue his legacy and revive certain forgotten values ​​such as honesty, responsibility, respect and social commitment.

—For the majority of Argentines, let’s say, Favaloro is synonymous with bypass… For you as a niece, what is it?

—I remember him working with a lot of passion, cooking with a lot of love for the whole family, and fighting hard for the Foundation.

—Do you have an anecdote that you always refer to about him?

—When I told him that I was going to study medicine, he gave me a sculpture that is a heart and that he appreciated very much. She was moved to tears.

—For what purpose did you pay this tribute? Is there a new message you want to convey?

—I am sure that his name will last in Argentine history, for what he was as a doctor, but also as a great person. The objective is to celebrate his hundredth birthday with a great tribute that he deserves. It will be a beautiful night, where all the proceeds will benefit the Favaloro Foundation to build an outpatient center. The message? That we must live every day with the values ​​of honesty, responsibility, respect and social commitment. If we manage to vindicate that, we will also fulfill an important part of the tribute.

—How would you describe his legacy to kids who, by age, don’t know him?

—René (Favaloro) was a rural doctor and a great surgeon and he developed a technique that helped prolong people’s lives.

—In your professional work, do you remember any advice from your uncle?

—Yes, the patient comes first above all else. He is always the only privileged one.

—Is there a chapter of any of the books that Favaloro wrote that marked you when you read it? Which of his books is your favorite?

—Each of the books are wonderful and recommended to read in the different stages of each person’s life. My favorite is Memories of a rural doctor, where my favorite chapter is the one that talks about his brother Juan José –also a doctor–, and my grandfather.

—What do you feel when you see that this 2023, a candidate with a presidential aspiration, uses the image of Favaloro to chicaner her rival party?

—It is a problem of theirs, of the politicians. René’s legacy is above that. At the Foundation we work to build with medical institutions around the world in order to provide the highest quality in medical care.