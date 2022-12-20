On the evening of December 18, the Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank’s 6th “Favorite Golden Melody List” hosted by Love Radio 103.7, a subsidiary of Shanghai Broadcasting, was staged at the Mercedes-Benz Cultural Center in the Oriental Beauty Valley. Powerful singers such as Fangyuan, Du Dewei, Wang Rong, Xin Orchestra, Wen Zhaolun, Xu Shaoyang, Yan Yidan (arranged according to the order of appearance) sang passionately, and the familiar melody once again echoed over Shanghai. This year’s “Favorite Golden Song” honor was also announced at the ceremony.

This year’s “Favorite Golden Songs List” still uses Chinese golden songs to record 2022, presenting a wonderful auditory feast for the audience. At the same time, through the exclusive webcast of Block TV, the National Music Broadcasting Union and the Archimedes APP, fans from all over the world also shared the glorious moment of the golden song with the audience.

The “Favorite Golden Songs List” was named by Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank, strategic partner Dongfang Meigu, and exclusive car partner SAIC Audi A7L to help the success of this grand ceremony.

● The boy from the past came back as scheduled, and his sincere singing made his life hot

In Cheng Fangyuan’s “Carnival of All the Way”, the grand ceremony kicked off. For more than 40 years, Cheng Fangyuan still maintains elegance and confidence. The wing shapes on both sides of the stage also gradually appeared under the radiance of lights, embracing and supporting every singer who is about to take the stage.

Singer Du Dewei, who came to the stage of “Favorite Golden Song List” for the second time, won the “Favorite Golden Song” with his song “Spoil You”. From the earliest attempt to use R&B style to singing the most fresh and refined love songs, Du Dewei’s singing still brings people the feeling of being calm and lingering aftertaste. “Lover”, “Spoil You”, “Unintentionally Hurting”, “Looking at the Moon Together” and “Don’t Go” have awakened the memories of many viewers. Even if time has passed, they still want to love the same person as tenderly as before.

“One Night in Beijing”, “Li Song” and “Death to Love” are the most well-known masterpieces of the Xin Orchestra. The protagonists in the songs love bravely and learn to leave. For more than ten years, Xin Orchestra, which has been ups and downs in the music world, has always guarded its youthful spirit, always maintained the courage to start again, and found the way forward again amidst disputes and doubts. Among them, “Li Ge” also won this “Favorite Golden Song”.

A song “I’m not Huang Rong” once became popular in the streets and alleys. From the martial arts hero “Huang Rong” to the singing talent Wang Rong, the unique musical expression made more audiences know this creative singer-songwriter. Wang Rong also won this year’s “Best Golden Song” with this song.

Cheng Fangyuan once again sang “Lake Baikal” on the stage, with warm voice, melodious melody and Russian-style folk songs, allowing the audience to experience the beautiful scenery of the lake.

● The time is rolling, Li Ge is frank, and the memories of the past come happily

There are always some songs, as long as they are played, people will never forget them; there are always some songs, just one sentence can make people cry. Hidden behind the melody are frames of classic images, either preserved on the screen or reminiscent in life. As time goes by, the people who refused to miss the opening and ending songs and waited for the TV series broadcast on time have grown up. The music carries the imprint of memories, shining in the old days.

Deric Wan’s “Revel” is one of this year’s “Favorite Golden Songs”. As the theme song of the TVB drama “Grey Net”, it has been widely sung. One of the lines, “every point of joy, every dream / swinging with the fate until there is no point to force”, many people don’t really understand until they grow up. At the grand ceremony, he also sang the theme song of TVB’s hit TV series “Unforgiveness”, “What Do You Want in Life”, ethereal and melancholy, a helpless lament for the rush of life.

Twenty years ago, Xu Shaoyang’s “Flower Fragrance”, coupled with the plot of the TV series “Lavender”, made people believe that there is unswerving love in this world. Sentimental first love, unwavering emotion, this song with collective memory also won this year’s “Favorite Golden Song”. When Xu Shaoyang sang “Years of Friendship” and “Flower Fragrance”, the audience will still have tears in their eyes, and will think of the lovers’ reunion and parting in the play.

For many viewers, the costume drama “Scary Step by Step” is also a very unique memory. Whenever “Three Inches of Heaven” and “The Season Waiting for You” sounded, I would still cry for “Ruoxi”. With a delicate voice, Yan Yidan interprets the sadness of wanting to love but not being able to love. Every word and sentence reveals the helplessness of the impermanence of the world. The pain of parting is hidden in the singing, leaving only three inches of sunlight in the memory. Such a moving interpretation is also the reason why “Three Inches of Heaven” was able to win the “Favorite Golden Song”.

● Legend of HK Phil, hot-blooded rock, stars and elements create immortal classics

With the rapid development of the economy, the development of culture and art in Hong Kong has also become more prosperous, and the Hong Kong Philharmonic has also been blown into the mainland along with the spring breeze of reform and opening up. Ordinary days, with a golden background, listening to Xu Guanjie’s casual chic, Leslie Cheung’s willful and free and easy, and Alan Tam’s affectionate style, watching the ever-changing queen Anita Mui, the hat singer Priscilla Chan, all the way to the four kings of flowers bloom. The highlight moment belonging to the HK Phil is also a memory that many people will never forget. No matter which piece of melody, once it sounds, the sound will continue.

Three amateur singers who stood out from the “K Song Contest” were also invited to take the stage, and together with the hosts of Love Radio, they sang the Hong Kong Philharmonic and paid tribute to the classic legends. Lin Yilian’s “Tilt”, “One Minute City, One Minute Love”, Jacky Cheung’s “Legend of the Hungry Wolf”, Julian Cheung and Xu Qiuyi’s “Modern Love Story”, Chen Baiqiang’s “Deeply in Love with You”, Anita Mui’s “Female Flower” and Leslie Cheung Behind each song of “Together” is the situation and thoughts of the first encounter with the HK Phil when I was a teenager. Singing loudly, the HK Phil and us have a bright future.

The golden song is timeless, and it sings the “Love Story” of every hardworking traveler when he was young, in love, and not confused. This crazy night for love songs, for film and television music, for HK Phil, and for rock and roll, is a utopia created by singers and audiences, where they can shout loudly and love without emotion.

Time cannot steal the classics, and the melody of love remains the same as before. Love Radio’s “Favorite Golden Melody List”, pay tribute to immortality with singing, see you next year!