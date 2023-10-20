Fay Archive meets the Canadian gaze on the world and nature

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the age of acceleration, of the obsession with the new and the concurrent speed of oblivion, Fay’s choice for her Archive collection is surprising and therefore striking – and is the aim of any communication strategy. The brand has decided to try a different path to describe the most sophisticated garments that are most closely linked to its roots. A journey in stages and no one, Fay seems to say, tries to distract us. Follow us, instead, on the journey designed to bring together Fay outerwear with real people who live, work and love places where nature imposes its rules, especially for those who work outdoors.

«When we choose a new stage we start from the name, which must be evocative in itself: not everyone is lucky enough to travel to explore the world, but you can also travel with your mind, thanks to suggestions and images», says Michele Lupi, director creator of the Fay Archive project. The most recent chapter of the journey – presented together with the new collection of outerwear – confirms his words: the Fay team, accompanied by the English photographer James Mollison, also famous for his numerous reportages for National Geographic, flew to Newfoundland, also known like Newfoundland, an island located in the eastern part of Canada, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, north-east of Massachusetts. The new adventure has an additional link with the roots of the brand: the Newfoundland dog has always been the symbol of the brand.

«The adventure in Canada was divided into five stages, each dedicated to a person, who, by working, became a real tester for Fay Archive garments – adds Lupi -. The journey began by meeting documentary filmmaker Luka Sanare, who collaborates with researchers from Canadian ecological reserves to map the movements of bird species throughout the entire migration season.”

Next up are Colton and Tristan Roberts, who grow scallops and fish for lobster on Quebec’s Long North Shore. «They told us how the climate is not, to put it mildly, very favourable: in December temperatures can drop to -40°», says Michele Lupi. Other stops, other meetings, the one with Billy Gauthier, an Inuk sculptor from North West River, in the Labrador region, and the one with Terrence Howell, who lives in Grates Cove with his family and their cats. «By diving in the ocean, Terrence discovered a particular algae, which grows in that territory and in those rigid temperatures and thus began to study its characteristics, discovering benefits for the ecological balance of the sea, the planet and the body – explains Lupi –. He told some of these things to our team after an invitation to dinner, in an atmosphere of warm friendship… despite it being very cold outside. »

The photographs and garments tested in Canada will be the protagonists of an event to be held next Tuesday, October 24, in Milan, in Antonia’s spaces inside the Portrait, a stone’s throw from the fashion district. The evening will also be an opportunity to present another novelty from Fay Archive, the limited edition of the 4 hooks model in denim. «The Archive collections are a small part of the Fay world – concludes Lupi – but they have allowed us to create an emotional connection with young people and strengthen the one that already existed with the brand’s historic customers».