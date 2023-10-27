Home » Fear of God Launches Stylish and Comfortable Homewear Collection
Fear of God Launches Stylish and Comfortable Homewear Collection

Fear of God Launches Stylish and Comfortable Homewear Collection

Fear of God, the Los Angeles-based fashion brand led by Jerry Lorenzo, has officially launched a homewear collection.

This collection also retains Jerry Lorenzo’s signature minimalist style, offering comfortable and practical everyday home wear, including pajama sets, turtleneck long-sleeved tops, sleeveless vests, V-neck short-sleeved tops, boxer briefs, stockings, wool robes and Cashmere blankets, available in materials including heavyweight cotton jersey, cashmere blends, poplin silk and pure cotton, all in cement, cream and black tones.

By the way, Fear of God Home has created a homewear series in 2021. This series includes knitted waffle bathrobes, cotton and silk pajamas, and flat underwear. It is also composed of neutral colors and is made of Italian handmade fabrics. . In addition, Fear of God’s branch line Fear of God ESSENTIALS has also launched home clothing series many times. The style is very similar to the main line, and the price is much more affordable.

Fear of God’s new homewear collection is now available on the brand’s official website, with prices ranging from $150 to $1,795. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

