Fear Of God officially released its first fashion show to showcase the latest series “Collection 8”

Jerry Lorenzo’s personal brand Fear of God recently officially landed in the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to release its first fashion show, where Ye, Tyler the Creator, Pusha-T and other celebrities gathered to show the latest series “Collection 8”.

Since the establishment of the brand in 2013, Fear Of God, which originated from streetwear, has become a representative of high-end American style in the new era. To start the next decade, Jerry Lorenzo emphasized at the opening: “If you don’t show the pain experienced by black people, it is very important to the American people. The acknowledgment of history is incomplete.” Looking back at her own background, she regards her debut as a celebration and reflection of the black community along the way.

Fear Of God this time not only inherits its own simple and neutral design language, but also focuses on shoulder lines and soft colors to outline a generous and slender silhouette. It also uses its sensitivity to proportions and makes good use of fabrics with different drape. , Rich layer stacking, presenting a shape that combines casual leisure, comfort, sports style, street sense, and high-end texture.

In addition, this season also reveals the cooperation items between Fear Of God and adidas, including joint sneakers, shorts, baseball caps and bags, etc. Interested readers may wish to browse the photo above to learn more.