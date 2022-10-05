Home Entertainment Fearless “Avatar 2” to challenge “Top Gun 2” at the box office is considered to be able to take the first place this year-Movie-cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

Fearless “Avatar 2” to challenge “Top Gun 2” at the box office is considered to be able to take the first place this year-Movie-cnBeta.COM

by admin
Fearless “Avatar 2” to challenge “Top Gun 2” at the box office is considered to be able to take the first place this year-Movie-cnBeta.COM

As this year’s top-grossing film, the air combat cool film “Top Gun 2” has a total box office of more than 1.46 billion US dollars. Such a dazzling performance makes the sequel to “Avatar” also under great pressure. According to Variety,Analyst firm Cinelytic predicts that “Avatar 2” will earn about $650 million in domestic theaters and home media. By comparison, “Avatar 1” had a domestic box office of $772 million, and “Top Gun 2” had exceeded $700 million domestically.

无惧<阿凡达2>challenge! “Top Gun 2″ is No. 1 at the box office this year: super fighter jets run wild” h=”276″ src=”https://img1.mydrivers.com/img/20221005/s_a409dbc38cf6402bbe78d8ffc4e4d3fc.png” style=”border: 1px solid black;” w=”600″/></p> <p>One of the reasons the Avatar sequel was less successful than Top Gun was that the film was in 3D and wasn’t as engaging as 2009.</p> <p>Another reason is that the “Top Gun” sequel relies heavily on the star power of actor Tom Cruise, which “Ways of Water” doesn’t have. There are currently no forecasts for the film’s global box office. “Avatar” has grossed $2.8 billion in total thanks to multiple re-releases.</p> <p>“Avatar 2: The Way of Water” will be released in the <a data-ail=United States on December 16. There is a reason why Top Gun 2 is a global hit. If you just watch this blockbuster, the scene is really impressive. It was shot with real planes, and no CGI fake stuff. (CVN 72), and set up 6 IMAX-level 6K full-frame cameras in the cabin for framing. The director of “Tron” and “Lost War”, Joseph Kosinski, shot very real and domineering.

See also  British champion brother knitting sweaters in the audience became popular and knitting wool bags for gold medals-IT and Sports

无惧<阿凡达2>challenge! “Top Gun 2″ is No. 1 at the box office this year: super fighter jets run wild” h=”297″ src=”https://img1.mydrivers.com/img/20221005/s_ddd164e7830c405d886987e8488f95df.png” style=”border: black 1px solid;” w=”600″/></p> </p><div class=

You may also like

“Fitness Runner” Announces New CM Coming to NS...

Dingdong Audio has officially become Augspurger’s general agent...

Kanye West’s latest Yeezy “White Lives Matter” top...

Korean artist and cartoonist Kim Jung-eun died at...

‘Quicksilver’ Starring in ‘Dahmer’ Becomes One of Netflix’s...

Street Style: 2023 Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Week Street...

adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”...

After the park started singing, “Sue the Five...

Severe drought in California, a large number of...

Ecopneus and Uisp together to promote sustainability in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy