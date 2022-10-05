As this year’s top-grossing film, the air combat cool film “Top Gun 2” has a total box office of more than 1.46 billion US dollars. Such a dazzling performance makes the sequel to “Avatar” also under great pressure. According to Variety, Analyst firm Cinelytic predicts that “Avatar 2” will earn about $650 million in domestic theaters and home media. By comparison, “Avatar 1” had a domestic box office of $772 million, and “Top Gun 2” had exceeded $700 million domestically.

United States on December 16. There is a reason why Top Gun 2 is a global hit. If you just watch this blockbuster, the scene is really impressive. It was shot with real planes, and no CGI fake stuff. (CVN 72), and set up 6 IMAX-level 6K full-frame cameras in the cabin for framing. The director of “Tron” and “Lost War”, Joseph Kosinski, shot very real and domineering.