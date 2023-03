On the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, which is also the World Day of Consecrated Life, the Eucharist in our church was presided over by Bishop Michał Janocha, who then met with the community.

2023-02-02–07-32-04 2023-02-02–07-35-27 2023-02-02–07-37-14 2023-02-02–07-39-30 2023-02-02–08-33-50 2023-02-02–09-32-31 2023-02-02–09-36-25 2023-02-02–10-29-29 2023-02-02–10-57-40