Mexican singer Featherweight and Argentine rapper Nicki Nicole confirmed their relationship at the Billboard Awards 2023 in Miami. The couple, who had been rumored to be dating for months, performed a song together on stage and sealed their performance with a loving kiss. Featherweight, who is known for his corridos tumbados, received eight awards at the ceremony, solidifying his position as the new king of Latin music. His collaboration with Eslabón Armado, “Ella Baila Sola,” was a huge success and made history by topping the Billboard 200 list. Featherweight’s triumph reflects the growing popularity of Mexican music in the United States and the Spanish-speaking world. Fans of the couple are excited to see their relationship flourish and their musical careers continue to soar.

