Featherweight Breaks Billboard Record with 25 Chart-Topping Hits

Title: Mexican Artist Featherweight Surpasses Bad Bunny’s Record on Billboard Chart

Mexican artist Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, popularly known as Featherweight, has emerged as one of the most prominent artists in the music industry today. Following the success of his hit single ‘Ella Baila Sola,’ Featherweight has solidified his position as a rising star.

Known for his unique style of performing music while lying down, Featherweight continues to soar to new heights and has now managed to surpass reggaeton sensation Bad Bunny’s record on the Billboard chart. Since May 2022, Bad Bunny had held the record for the most Latin American artist entries on the chart. However, Featherweight has now surpassed this milestone by reaching a remarkable 25 songs on the ‘Hot Latin Songs’ list.

A notable achievement for the Mexican artist, ten of these 25 songs belong to his third studio album titled ‘Genesis.’ This significant feat demonstrates Featherweight’s incredible success and recognition within the Latin music industry, as he consistently delivers chart-topping hits.

Billboard magazine noted, “Featherweight achieved certain milestones this week on the charts, beginning with his third studio album Genesis, which earns him the No. 1 spot on any Billboard album chart.”

Additionally, ‘Genesis’ has accumulated a staggering 101.8 million streams, positioning it to become the most streamed regional Mexican album in history. This achievement further solidifies Featherweight’s place in the music industry and highlights his widespread appeal among listeners.

Featherweight’s notable achievements on the Billboard chart include:

1. “She dances alone” with Armed Link – Number 1

2. “The baby” with Yng Lvcas – Number 2

3. “Luna” with Junior H – Number 5

4. “Lady Gaga” with Gabito Ballesteros and Junior H – Number 6

5. “Bye” – Number 9

6. “VVS” with Edgardo Nuñez and Los Dareyes de La Sierra – Number 10

7. “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” – Number 11

8. “Rubicon” – Number 12

9. “PRC” with Natanael Cano – Number 14

10. “At night” – Number 15

11. “The blue” with Junior H – Number 16

12. “New life” – Number 17

13. “Lagoons” with Jasiel Nuñez – Number 19

14. “Pastel pink” with Jasiel Nuñez – Number 20

15. “Carnal” with Natanael Cano – Number 21

16. “Plebada” with El Alfa – Number 22

17. “Gavilán II” with Tito Double – Number 24

18. “Chanel” with Becky G – Number 26

19. “77” with Eladio Carrión – Number 27

20. “Shoe” – Number 28

21. “His house” with Luis R Conriquez – Number 29

22. “La People” with Tito Double P – Number 33

23. “Las morras” with Blessd – Number 38

24. “El tsurito” with Junior H and Gabito Ballesteros – Number 45

25. “I’m focused” with Coveted and Jaziel Avilez – Number 50

Featherweight’s consistent chart success signifies his artistic prowess and enduring popularity among fans. With each new release, he continues to make waves in the Latin music scene, solidifying his place as one of the most outstanding artists of today.

