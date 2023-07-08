Featherweight Breaks Billboard Record with 25 Chart-Topping Hits

Title: Mexican Artist Featherweight Surpasses Bad Bunny’s Record on Billboard Chart
Mexican artist Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, popularly known as Featherweight, has emerged as one of the most prominent artists in the music industry today. Following the success of his hit single ‘Ella Baila Sola,’ Featherweight has solidified his position as a rising star.
Known for his unique style of performing music while lying down, Featherweight continues to soar to new heights and has now managed to surpass reggaeton sensation Bad Bunny’s record on the Billboard chart. Since May 2022, Bad Bunny had held the record for the most Latin American artist entries on the chart. However, Featherweight has now surpassed this milestone by reaching a remarkable 25 songs on the ‘Hot Latin Songs’ list.
A notable achievement for the Mexican artist, ten of these 25 songs belong to his third studio album titled ‘Genesis.’ This significant feat demonstrates Featherweight’s incredible success and recognition within the Latin music industry, as he consistently delivers chart-topping hits.
Billboard magazine noted, “Featherweight achieved certain milestones this week on the charts, beginning with his third studio album Genesis, which earns him the No. 1 spot on any Billboard album chart.”
Additionally, ‘Genesis’ has accumulated a staggering 101.8 million streams, positioning it to become the most streamed regional Mexican album in history. This achievement further solidifies Featherweight’s place in the music industry and highlights his widespread appeal among listeners.
Featherweight’s notable achievements on the Billboard chart include:
1. “She dances alone” with Armed Link – Number 1
2. “The baby” with Yng Lvcas – Number 2
3. “Luna” with Junior H – Number 5
4. “Lady Gaga” with Gabito Ballesteros and Junior H – Number 6
5. “Bye” – Number 9
6. “VVS” with Edgardo Nuñez and Los Dareyes de La Sierra – Number 10
7. “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” – Number 11
8. “Rubicon” – Number 12
9. “PRC” with Natanael Cano – Number 14
10. “At night” – Number 15
11. “The blue” with Junior H – Number 16
12. “New life” – Number 17
13. “Lagoons” with Jasiel Nuñez – Number 19
14. “Pastel pink” with Jasiel Nuñez – Number 20
15. “Carnal” with Natanael Cano – Number 21
16. “Plebada” with El Alfa – Number 22
17. “Gavilán II” with Tito Double – Number 24
18. “Chanel” with Becky G – Number 26
19. “77” with Eladio Carrión – Number 27
20. “Shoe” – Number 28
21. “His house” with Luis R Conriquez – Number 29
22. “La People” with Tito Double P – Number 33
23. “Las morras” with Blessd – Number 38
24. “El tsurito” with Junior H and Gabito Ballesteros – Number 45
25. “I’m focused” with Coveted and Jaziel Avilez – Number 50
Featherweight’s consistent chart success signifies his artistic prowess and enduring popularity among fans. With each new release, he continues to make waves in the Latin music scene, solidifying his place as one of the most outstanding artists of today.