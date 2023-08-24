Featherweight Dominates as Finalists for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards Are Announced

Telemundo has announced the finalists for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, with Featherweight leading the pack with 21 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Bad Bunny follows closely with 15 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year. Regulated Force also received 12 nominations, thanks to the success of their song “Bebé dame”.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards, which honor the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music, will be broadcast live on Telemundo on Thursday, October 5, 2023. The awards are based on key fan interactions with music, including streaming, sales, airplay, and tours, tracked by Billboard and its data partner, Luminate. The eligibility period for this year’s awards is from August 13, 2022, to August 12, 2023.

Other notable finalists include Karol G, Becky G, and Shakira. The complete list of finalists can be found on Telemundo’s website.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards are highly anticipated by fans and industry professionals alike, as they showcase the best of Latin music. With a diverse range of artists and genres represented, the 2023 awards promise to be a celebration of the vibrant Latin music scene.

