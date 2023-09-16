Home » Featherweight Postpones Concerts in the United States Following MTV Video Music Awards Performance
Featherweight Postpones Concerts in the United States Following MTV Video Music Awards Performance

The renowned singer of prone corridos, Featherweight, has made headlines after announcing the postponement of a series of concerts in the United States. This decision follows his live performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, organized by the MTV television network.

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, better known by his stage name Featherweight, has recently gained recognition as the first Mexican regional star, according to The Washington Post. However, it has now been revealed that he has chosen to reschedule his concerts in the foreign country.

Featherweight confirmed this news through his Instagram stories, stating that three concert dates in the United States have been postponed. He clarified in his post, “These dates were NOT cancelled, they were just postponed.” Fans were disappointed to learn that the upcoming shows included in the Double P Tour have been affected by this decision. The postponed concert dates are as follows:

– Chicago, IL on October 29
– Indianapolis, IN on October 31
– Pelham, AL on November 02
– Milwaukee, WI

The singer has not provided further statements regarding the rescheduling of these concerts, leaving fans eager to know when the new dates will be announced.

The reason behind Featherweight’s decision to postpone the concerts remains unknown. However, his social media presence suggests that he is still cherishing his performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Featherweight, also known as Doble P, continues to share moments from his appearance at the prestigious event.

Featherweight’s VMA performance was a significant milestone for Mexican music, as he showcased his talent to a global audience. The singer took the stage and mesmerized the crowd with his song, Lady Gaga. The performance started with a string ensemble playing classical music and smoothly transitioned into Featherweight’s signature corridos tumbados sound.

Billboard, known for generating controversy with their lists, ranked Featherweight’s performance as the third best of the night, reinforcing his status as a rising star in the music industry.

As Featherweight’s postponed concert dates await rescheduling, fans eagerly anticipate the announcement of new dates to experience his electrifying live performances once again.

