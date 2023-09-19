Featherweight Splurges on Luxury Footwear: Inside His Sneaker Shopping Spree

Featherweight, the popular corridos tumbados singer, recently showcased his luxurious footwear collection, revealing the extravagant purchases he makes with his fortune. The Mexican artist appeared on the Sneaker Shopping series, featured on the Complex YouTube channel, where celebrities explore the Flight Club sports shoe store in New York and make high-end acquisitions. Some notable celebrities who have previously participated in this series include Pharrell Williams, Maluma, Kid Laroi, and Adam Levine.

During the episode, Featherweight shared anecdotes about his childhood in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and reminisced about the footwear he used to wear. He then proceeded to select various pairs of high-end sneakers for himself and his large work team. Demonstrating his generous nature and purchasing power, he even gifted each member of his team a pair of sneakers. In total, his bill amounted to a whopping $32,000, which exceeds half a million Mexican pesos. This extravagant display of wealth has sparked discussions on social media, contrasting Featherweight’s lavish spending with the preference of some other famous Mexicans for cheaper, counterfeit footwear.

Featherweight revealed that he draws fashion inspiration from rap icons such as Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, and Drake. He expressed his admiration for their sense of style and considered them role models in the industry. The YouTube video featuring Featherweight’s Sneaker Shopping episode also showcased his fluency in the English language, as he shared personal stories and insights.

Internet users have had mixed reactions to Featherweight’s luxury shoe shopping spree. Some criticized the extravagant spending, highlighting the contrast between the artist’s ostentation and the struggles of average Mexicans. Others argued that brands do not define one’s class and emphasized the importance of inherent qualities rather than material possessions.

Featherweight’s appearance on Sneaker Shopping not only shed light on his taste for high-end sneakers but also provided a glimpse into his journey from his humble childhood to his current global fame. As the second Mexican artist to feature on this popular YouTube channel, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity and celebrated his Mexican identity, noting that he has been a long-time fan of Nike’s iconic white Air Force sneakers.