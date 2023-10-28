Featherweight’s Alleged Connection to Los Chapitos Revealed by Former Sinaloa Cartel Member

Featherweight Allegedly Connected to Narco Cartel: Former Sinaloa Member Reveals Shocking Details

Featherweight, the popular corridos tumbados artist, has been making headlines recently for his alleged connections to a notorious Mexican drug cartel. After receiving threats to cancel a performance in Tijuana, a former member of the Sinaloa Cartel, Dámaso López Serrano, also known as Mini Lic, has come forward claiming that Featherweight has ties to Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, alias Nini, the head of security for Los Chapitos.

In an interview with investigative journalist Anabel Hernández for Milenio newspaper, Mini Lic revealed shocking information about the alleged relationship between Featherweight and Nini, who is currently wanted by the DEA. According to Mini Lic, Featherweight is believed to have close contact with the powerful Los Chapitos, cousins who oversee drug laboratories and cross-border tunnels.

When questioned about the connection, Mini Lic stated, “Yes, more than anything with Nini… Well, it’s his turn, they have communication, favors, like any favor. Whether it’s like ‘lend me a car’, ‘hit that one’…sometimes musicians believe they are something else (narcos) and they don’t understand that there is a barrier, that they are musicians, and others that they are politicians or are drug traffickers.”

Nini, who works under the command of Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, known as El Chapito, is described by Mini Lic as an extremely violent individual. Mini Lic also expressed concern about musicians who believe they can engage in illegal activities due to their associations with drug traffickers.

As of now, Featherweight has not made any statements regarding the alleged links to the cartel. However, his scheduled performance, which was threatened, has been canceled. The artist had previously announced the cancellation of shows in Culiacán, León, Querétaro, Puebla, and Acapulco, but it remains unclear if these cancellations were related to the recent drug scam targeting him.

The US State Department has identified Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas as a dangerous individual within Mexican organized crime. Pérez Salas, who works directly for Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar’s main deputy, Óscar Noe Medina González, is responsible for the security of the Sinaloa Cartel in the state of Sinaloa, according to the State Department’s Narcotics Reward Program.

Featherweight’s alleged ties to the cartel have caused a stir in the music industry and raised concerns about the influence of drug cartels on Mexican musicians. Authorities will likely continue to investigate these claims, highlighting the ongoing battle against organized crime and the need to address the barriers between music and criminal activities.

Share this: Facebook

X

