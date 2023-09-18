Featherweight’s Border City Tour Suspended Amid Threats from CJNG

Mexican Singer Featherweight Forced to Suspend Tour Due to Threats from Criminal Groups

Mexican regional music sensation Featherweight, known for his popular corridos tumbados, has gained fame not only in Mexico but also in the Mexican community in the United States. His music centers around criminal gangs and the notorious narcoculture that has plagued Mexico for decades.

However, Featherweight’s success and outspoken personality have apparently caused discomfort among certain criminal cells in Mexico, leading to hindrances in his career. Recently, his team announced that he would be suspending his tour of border cities and the USA until October, following the appearance of threatening banners in the city of Tijuana on September 12.

The banners, believed to be signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), which is one of the most dangerous criminal organizations in Mexico, explicitly prohibited Featherweight from performing in Tijuana on September 14 as originally scheduled.

In response to the threats, the authorities in Tijuana did not take immediate action, prompting Featherweight’s team, led by Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, to take measures to protect the singer.

Remarkably, upon learning of the threats, the Mayor of Tijuana, Montserrat Caballero, appeared to trivialize the situation by considering the threats “normal.” Caballero argued that Featherweight’s music promotes criminal activities and that such “apology for crime” might offend criminals, leading to consequences for innocent citizens attending his concerts.

As a result of the security concerns, the singer’s team announced that his tour would be suspended until November 4, when he is scheduled to resume his performances in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the Fiserv Forum. Additionally, his concert in Chicago, originally set for this Friday, has been postponed until October at the Rosemont Theatre.

The reasons behind the CJNG’s threats towards Featherweight stem from their perceived disrespect. Narcomantas, or narco-banners, found in Tijuana explicitly warned Featherweight to refrain from appearing, stating that it would be his last performance due to his loose tongue and disrespectful behavior.

While the singer dismissed the seriousness of the threats and assured fans that he is focused on his music, one person has already been arrested in connection with the threats.

Featherweight’s dedication to his craft was evident during his appearance at the MTV VMAS 2023, where he stated, “We’re here for a better reason, which is music, which is what brought us here.”

It remains to be seen whether Featherweight will face further threats or if he will be able to continue his successful career in regional Mexican music without fear of repercussions from criminal organizations.

