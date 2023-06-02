Fede Bal recalled a viral tweet and wrote his “7 commandments” to deal with fame

Fede Bal caused a stir on Twitter by recalling a viral tweet that generated – and continues to generate – responses and comments. In 2013, the actor wrote on the bird’s social network: “Drug addict, aggressive, violent, false, bad son, talentless, liar. But you don’t know how I suck with…”.

In the last few hours, he brought up those words and linked them to a forceful letter with some commandments to deal with fame.

“A few weeks ago it was 10 years since my hit tweet. And it seems important to me, as a tribute, to put in context and explain to them what my seven commandments are, ”Fede Bal wrote on her Instagram account, a social network in which she has two million followers.

And he added: “Just as Picasso has his GuernicaWoody Allen su Annie Halland Fito Páez his love after loveI have this somewhat immature, quite ironic and defiant epic statement that I published more than 10 years ago and to this day they continue to retweet, ‘fave’ and even mention it in every program I visit for an interview ”.

“Maybe it marked my path in this profession? Perhaps set a precedent for years to come? Or was I just a 23-year-old asshole tired of turning on the television, accessing the networks and seeing meaningless and truthless criticism of me? I don’t know, maybe all of that together, ”Fede continued in an extensive text that he wrote in a notepad on his cell phone and took screenshots that he later published on his social networks.

For his part, he considered that those who work in the media “normalized this kind of free abuse on television and in social networks as a way of understanding job growth or, simply, believing that any news about one ‘sells’, ‘measures ‘”. “Words that I started to put in my vocabulary from then on,” she said.

“At this time I was a 23-year-old kid, without really knowing what was happening,” Fede opened up about his present and listed the media situations he was going through: “He had started dancing with Tinelli and the rating I exploded, people recognized me on the street, they gave me brand-name clothes and in the nightclubs they gave me the best bottle”. And he detailed his media situation: “In this context, some ex spoke badly about me on television, a showbiz man questioned my role as a son and they even went so far as to say that I was selling my body on gay pages.”

For his part, he surprised with his consideration of that moment: “Today, when I see it from a distance, it was really beautiful.”

“But at 23 years old, my parents separating, having cell phones guarding the door of my building, and my social networks booming, I felt that my only tool was to rant on Twitter ironically about everything they said and highlighting the only virtue as a funny… and not so funny –he emphasized-. Do I practice good oral sex? Well yes, my heaven “.

The 7 commandments to become friends with the fame of Fede Bal

The 7 commandments of Fede Bal

Meanwhile, he indicated that today, at 33, he gives “very little importance” to what they say about him. “And I have a warning for you who are reading this, that you are seduced by fame, that you entered a realitythat you want to dedicate yourself to this, or you simply consume (as much as I do), gossip programs…”, he continued and wrote seven considerations that he collected during the years of his career in the media.

1) “There are no friends in this profession. My mother already said it a while ago. The real ones are the ones you had when no one knew you.”

2) “Nothing is as terrible, dramatic or true as they say. Not the good, not the bad.”

3) “Before getting angry with the journalists, hosts, panelists, when they say something about you, I like to think that it is a great role that they play, almost like me when I get off a stage and go back to being the same guy as always. They do the same. And they are even cool people, divine, believe me. Well, what do I know, some not so much.

4) “Behind every portal that talks about me, where clickbait is their way of ‘selling’, there is a journalist who just wants it to be 6:00 PM to go home to watch a series to forget that he had to write: ‘ Fede Bal got a tattoo on his buttock’”.

5) “Magazine covers don’t pay your bills. Work, thinking about the future, being in constant evolution and learning, yes. Study, write, work, change, look forward.”

6) Fame never gives you true love. Nothing sadder than having a meeting at the cost of being ‘famous’. Not to say I haven’t done it once, but it’s not something I’m proud of.

7) “The media is not your couch or your law firm. Ask for help when you think things are taking a different and uncomfortable path.

Finally, Fede Bal assured that he wrote the text thinking of rereading it in 10 years. “That he understands that at 33 we are doing well. There is still a lot to learn and a long way to go. But we’re doing pretty well. See you in another 10″, he concluded.