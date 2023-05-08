Federalism and the fight against the media and teachers: who is Ricardo Quintela, re-elected governor in La Rioja?

Ricardo Clemente Quintela was re-elected this Sunday as governor of the province of The Rioja for him Front of Alla position he has held since 2019. The provincial leader was one of the first to vote, and after leaving the dark room he celebrated 40 years of democracy in the country.

In this Sunday’s elections, he prevailed over Philip Alvarez (Together for Change/UCR), Martin Menem (Freedom Advances) and Christian Corzo (Liberal Force). “It is a great joy and an enormous responsibility to be able to exercise our civic duty on this democratic day,” said Quintela, at the same time mentioning that would accept “criticism with great courage” for being “a day of consolidation of the democratic process”.

The results of the Elections in La Rioja

Born in La Rioja on March 16, 1960, the Riojan leader chairs the provincial Justicialista Party. In addition, he was mayor of the capital city three times (2003-2015), provincial deputy (1993-1997 and 2017-19) and national deputy (1997-2003).

Son of workers, His training was in the Riojan JP, hand in hand with those who paid with jail during the dictatorship for having militated the doctrine of social justice. On this basis Quintela was forging a style.

It is about a popular leader who comes adding political volume on the national scene, but also controversial due to his statements and personality. At the beginning of 2022, she proposed that the leaders of the north of the country could have the power to “block” the media of communication that they transmit from the Buenos aires city, when considering the information from that area of ​​the country “rotten, lying, deceitful and interestedwhich confuses the whole of Argentine society”.

“We have to have a Great North Communication Networkfor example, and we have to have the ability to block those who provide us with information that we cannot verify the veracity of it”, he had said after the first Federal Meeting of Councilwomen of the Great North.

Ricardo Quintela, a leader of the federal cause in the present

This year, he was also targeted for his statements against a group of teachers who were demonstrating in the provincial capital to demand salary improvements. “Go to work you fucking bums.”, He was heard saying in an exchange that went viral on social networks. Quickly apologized to the educational community and said the episode “is not part” of his daily engagement with teachers.

Another of the positions that the La Rioja president has expressed has to do with the request for the constitution of a federal Court. “A court that represents the interests of all the Argentine provinces and not the concentrated ones that they represent today”satiety.

Among the achievements of his management, Quintela has always highlighted the generation of “1800 new jobs” for the people of La Rioja, investments in factories and the inauguration of a new textile center in the region.

In regards to Front of All at the national level, on several occasions it was manifested pro union coalition and the importance of its three main referents: Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa. After casting her vote, she avoided discussing a potential vice-presidential candidacy though she admitted that is the “undisputed benchmark” of space.

