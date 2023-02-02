TURIN – “2022 showed signs of recovery in the second half of the year which are confirmed at the beginning of the new year but with a shadowy prospect for electric vehicles, whose volumes remain, in fact, extremely low compared to the ambitious European targets to 2035”. This is the comment by Adolfo De Stefani Cosentino, president of Federauto, the federation of car dealers.

“The sector is undergoing a major transformation and the reluctance of customers, intense as a lack of propensity to convincingly and massively replace their endothermic models with BEVs despite government incentives, suggest maintaining a neutral approach from the point of view of the technology used to reduce the pollution in the atmosphere and that the Ecobonus formula (new 2023 funds but old rules), must be revisited in the disbursement requirements”.

On the Ecobonus front, in fact, in addition to noting the rapid reduction in the ceiling of resources destined for the 61-135 g/km CO2 emission range (available residue equal to 16%) and the bland use of funds for electric cars (3.3 %), plug-ins (2.9%) and commercial vehicles (1.3%) De Stefani underlines the need “to review the numerous regulatory stakes that limit their use, restore the possibility, as has already happened up to to 2022, to complete reservations within 270 days (instead of 180) and make last year’s substantial resource surpluses available again”.

With regard to the fast and ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles in urban centers and along the highways, thanks to the use of Pnrr funds, Federauto hopes that “all the administrative procedures and steps functional to the execution of these infrastructure investments can be accomplished as soon as possible”.