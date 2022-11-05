(want Vanessa Tomassini) Italy took part in the 33rd Carthage Film Day (JCC) in Tunisia, with a selection of seven films, three of which were created by the timeless masters of cinema, Federico Fellini“AMARCORD“，”The Voice of Shangri-La de la Luna“，”eight and a half years“There are 4 more about his work. The director’s grandson, Francesca Fabbri Fellini, showed her animated short “la ferinette“And the pianist and composer Mario Mariani from Marche, for his extraordinary concert”Fellini Variations“is the centrepiece of a special created by the Italian-Tunisian director Habib Mestiri and receivedTunisian Italian Cultural Instituteand the title “dream book”. Themes of dreams and psychoanalysis accompanied Fellini throughout his life, from moments of crisis to great success.

Vanessa Tomassini

“La Fellinette was born from a dream because I believe I am a very privileged child – Francesca Fabbri Fellini says – There is an uncle, the king of dreamers, who takes you for a walk on the beach in winter. Federico Fellini was a special uncle who revolutionized the Seventh Art forever. He arrived in Rimini on the 20th birthday, but brought me a gift. Usually on your birthday you get a present and he comes with a nice blue cape and red boots. He made me wear them and said: ‘Now we’ve come a long way because I’m going to tell you a story‘.He used to tell me something really beautiful, like a spell: “Remember Francesina, we have two lives, one with eyes open and one with eyes closed. Remember, dreams are important, maybe More than a daydream. I grew up to understand this, especially the closing line of my short film, like my uncle Chico said. But it was a very successful little movie because It started with animation, part live action. So it’s a silent movie for everyone, for audiences from 0 to 100. It’s a movie that speaks with emotion, Federico Fellini would like to thank All the good things he instilled for us visionaries“。

Thus, Italian cinema in the era of Carthage shone with a new sensitivity and awareness that it was a remarkable exchange in a world that was constantly evolving, afflicted by wars, epidemics and new social tensions Way. Therefore, cultural diplomacy with the Italian Cultural Institute as a beacon to the world supports art, the genius of our artists, as a means of communication that helps people understand and communicate. At the Carthage Film Festival, the whole special “The World Through Fellini’s Eyes” was filled with a spirit and a new feeling. “Emphasizes and celebrates the modernity and ingenuity of one of the most outstanding directors of the Mediterranean and his influence on contemporary cinema‘, explains the festival’s new director, director and university Sonia Chemkey, from whom international critics expect an updated version with a special vision, femininity and futuristic sensibility.

“FelliniMagazine.com was born in the era of a pandemic, when the blinds seemed to fall on the world, a time of great suffering, especially for teenagers. It is a beautiful plaza where young people can meet luminaries of the international cultural world, who tell their stories through interviews with me and my journalist colleagues. We bring together the greats of culture to those who take their first steps to become the dreamers of the future. We have created a virtual gallery just for them, the Jung Image Gallery, where they can showcase their talents in art, entertainment, writing and film.Today we are fortunate to have networks that connect us anywhere“. Francesca Fabbri Fellini explained to us, confirming Federico’s basic psychoanalysis.”The result of my uncle’s meeting with the great Jungian psychoanalyst Ernst Bernhard was the Book of Dreams, which remains one of the most important of his cultural heritage, where my uncle documented him The dream is both visual and pictorial. with writing. In my opinion, this book is still unspecified for 99,9% of people. Because in my opinion, this is a book of white magic that should be read the other way around.All the encounters in Federico Fellini’s life, from Picasso to Mastroianni to George Streller“. Then a message: “I believe beauty saves the world. I think each of us has a mission on our beautiful planet. Because of inherited Federico, passion for everything next door, inexplicable, I was told that I was put on this planet by stardust to share the beauty, which meant inviting young people like us to listen to beautiful music tonight with Mario Maria Mario Mariani, a great concert performer who plays music by Nino Rota; goes to exhibitions and is moved by paintings; listens to records or hangs out with friends, but is always surrounded by beautiful women .Because only beauty, as Dostoevsky asked his protagonist to say, can save the world“。

Maestro Mario Mariani plays the piano, an instrument considered omniscient. He did a lot of work on the strings, using objects inside the piano to fundamentally change their sound, as he himself told us:”I try to go deep into where the sound comes from and turn the piano into a circus orchestra. A term that is not accidental, because the program I will be showing in Tunisia is dedicated to Fellini, “Fellini Variations”. Federico Fellini sees humanity as a circus with these funny, almost tragicomic characters. The idea for the plan was born in 2020 on the centenary of Fellini’s birth, before being interrupted by the infamous Covid-19 pandemic.On his relationship with Fellini, Mario Mariani said: “Fellini is an artist that I have always felt very close to, even geographically, because I am from Pesaro, the birthplace of Gioachino Fellini, and he is from Rimini. I’ve been listening to Fellini’s music, there’s a triptych “Fellini Variations” and I’ve also recorded an album “Acoustic Variations” devoted to the relationship between the composer and the director.There’s Nino Rota and Fellini, Danny Elfman and Tim Burton, Bernard Herman and Alfred Hitchcock, and myself and Vito Leo Moroni“。

JCC 2022 plans to screen 72 films from 599 countries – 23 African films, 17 Arabic films and 32 international films. The godmother of this edition is Saudi Arabia and pays tribute to the late Tunisian artist Hichem Rostom and director Kalthoum Bornaz as well as Yamina Bachir Chouikh (Algeria), Mohamed Abderrahman Tazi (Morocco), Naky Sy Savané (Côte d’Ivoire) and Daoud Abdel Saeed (Egypt) . Female directors will be “Spotlight on Spain“”Focus on Palestine”. The opening film was screened on the first day of the festival on March 29, a Moroccan feature film,”Fatima, the incredible sultanby Abderrahim Tazi, a tribute to writer and activist Fatema Mernissi. 24 feature films are competing in the recent official competition for the best of Arabia and Africa, the main part of the festival, with 12 novels and 12 documentaries and 12 fiction Short films and 8 film documentaries. Tunisia is represented by 8 films, with 2 films in each section. For the second year in a row, JCC presents four short films adapted from Tunisian short stories, which were presented at the National Centre for Film and Imaging (CNCI ) with the support of ). In the regular part of the festival, Cinemas of the World, Horizon Cinema in Tunis (with 26 new films), Avenue de la Bourguiba (6 films), JCC in Prison (7 film) and JCC in the barracks (7 films). Carthage Film Days represent the Oscars of the Arab world, they are organized under the auspices of the Tunisian Ministry of Culture, a Steering Committee appointed by the Minister. Since its establishment in 1966 , JCC has provided visibility to African and Arab films, and for several years they have also opened their doors to world cinema.