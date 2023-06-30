Fefita La Grande Falls at Airport, but Remains Resilient and Unharmed

Title: Fefita La Grande Trips at Airport but Brushes Off Incident with Humor

Fefita La Grande, a popular merenguera, took a tumble at an airport when she tripped over her suitcase. However, she assured her fans not to worry as she emerged unscathed from the incident. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the singer can be seen falling to the ground while greeting people.

The footage captures the moment when Fefita La Grande, also known as Old Fefa, stumbles over her suitcase and falls down. Fortunately, several individuals rush to her aid immediately after the mishap.

Following the incident, Fefita La Grande shared a video on her Instagram account. In the video, she is seen participating in an activity and playing her accordion. Accompanying the video, she writes a message that highlights the resilience in falling and getting back up. She mentions that she has fallen many times in her life and thanks God for always giving her the strength to stand back up. In her message, she kindly requests people to stop criticizing her for such incidents.

Fefita La Grande’s humorous response to the fall has left her admirers inspired, emphasizing that falling is a natural part of life, and it is the ability to rise again that truly matters.

Although the incident may have caused a scare for Fefita La Grande’s fans, her lighthearted attitude and reassurance confirm that she is in good health. This incident serves as a testament to her continued determination and resilience throughout her career.