[City], [Date] – The latest buzz on the internet is not about the movie “Fengshen: Chaoge Fengyun” itself but the stunning appearance of 62-year-old actor Fei Xiang. The veteran star, known as the “first-generation male god,” has left audiences in awe with his youthful looks and impressive physique, especially his well-defined pectoral muscles. Fei Xiang’s commitment to maintaining his figure has sparked discussions about the importance of muscle health, debunking the notion that being fit and toned is only for the young.

Since the release of “Fengshen: Chaoge Fengyun,” netizens have been swarming to social media platforms to express their admiration for Fei Xiang’s muscular physique, with topics like “62-year-old Fei Xiang’s pectoral muscles” and “Fei Xiang’s body management” trending on Weibo. Interestingly, Fei Xiang himself admitted that his remarkable figure has been achieved through dedicated training and a healthy lifestyle, without relying on cosmetic procedures or technological interventions.

In a recent interview, Fei Xiang revealed that he prioritizes his sleep, ensuring he falls asleep before 10 pm to maintain his physical condition. Additionally, he rigorously trains to preserve his muscle mass, defying the natural muscle loss that occurs with age. His disciplined approach has resonated with netizens, who have expressed that maintaining a healthy body is not solely dependent on age but rather on leading a balanced lifestyle.

Fei Xiang’s commitment to fitness and his youthful appearance at his age raises pertinent questions about muscle health and the impact it has on overall well-being. Experts emphasize that the gradual loss of muscle mass, known as sarcopenia, is a common occurrence as individuals age. After turning 30, the human body loses around 1%-2% of muscle mass each year, which further accelerates as one reaches the age of 70, leading to a decline of about 40%. By the age of 80, muscle mass can decrease by as much as 50%.

Sarcopenia is a syndrome characterized by the progressive loss of skeletal muscle mass, strength, and function. Medical professionals warn that this muscle degeneration is not only linked to reduced quality of life and general fatigue but can also lead to serious health complications. Sarcopenia is often accompanied by osteoporosis, increasing the risk of fractures and potentially affecting organ function. According to research data, sarcopenia is predominantly seen in individuals over 60 years old, with a prevalence of up to 30% among those aged 80 and above.

Specialists in sarcopenia from Hangzhou Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine state that the condition falls under the category of “syndrome of impotence” and “asthenia” in traditional Chinese medicine. Symptoms include the inability to move voluntarily, flaccidity, and softness of the feet, aptly referred to as “flareness.” TCM further differentiates sarcopenia into various syndrome types, including lung heat injuring body fluid, damp heat immersion, spleen deficiency and dampness, and liver and kidney deficiency.

Though sarcopenia is more commonly associated with the elderly, doctors are increasingly observing its occurrence among younger individuals. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles and improper weight loss practices contribute to the rising prevalence. Medical professionals stress the importance of healthy muscle mass, which is a vital source of strength and vitality. Recognizing the significance of “reserve muscles,” experts assert that it is crucial to take proactive measures to maintain muscle strength from as early as the age of 30. Proper nutrition, regular exercise, and lifestyle choices play a significant role in maximizing the potential and longevity of muscles and bones.

Fei Xiang’s age-defying physique serves as a reminder that muscle health knows no age limits. His dedication to staying fit and his impressive figure have captivated both fans and medical professionals alike. Experts advise individuals of all ages to prioritize muscle health, as it not only contributes to physical appearance but also plays a crucial role in overall well-being.

