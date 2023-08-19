Home » Feid’s Journey from Songwriter to Chart-Topping Artist: A Look at His Biggest Hits
Feid Celebrates Fourth No. 1 on Latin Airplay Chart with “Pretty Girl” featuring Sean Paul

Feid, the Colombian artist also known as Ferxxo, has achieved his fourth No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart of Billboard with his hit single “Pretty Girl,” featuring Sean Paul. This milestone comes during the week of Feid’s birthday, making it an extra special celebration for the artist.

“Pretty Girl” is a sultry bilingual dancehall track that showcases Feid’s cutting-edge and infectious musical style. Known for his signature Medellín-based reggaeton sound, Feid continues to push boundaries and showcase his visionary talent.

Before his career as an artist took off, Feid was writing songs for other artists behind the scenes. It was by chance that Feid discovered his skill for songwriting when Colombian artist Shako asked him to record one of his written songs. This unexpected opportunity opened doors for Feid, and he quickly became an in-demand songwriter, penning hits for artists like J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Thalia, and Ximena Sariñana.

Some of Feid’s notable songwriting credits include J Balvin’s “Ginza” and “Sigo extrañándote,” which solidified Feid’s reputation as a talented songwriter. His contributions to the music industry have not gone unnoticed, as Feid has won an ASCAP Latin award and signed an exclusive worldwide publishing management agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

Despite his success as a songwriter, Feid felt the need to explore his own artistry and find his unique voice as an artist. Now fully focused on his music career, Feid continues to create hit songs that resonate with audiences worldwide.

Feid will be attending Billboard’s Latin Music Week 2023, which will take place in Miami from October 2-6. Fans can register and learn more about the event on the official website.

In addition to his own music, Feid has written several songs for other artists that have become timeless bops. Some notable examples include Alvaro Diaz’s “Close Friends,” Anitta and Prince Royce’s “Rosa,” and Christina Aguilera’s “Witchcraft.” Feid’s versatility as a songwriter is evident in his ability to adapt to various genres and collaborate with different artists.

Feid’s commitment to his craft and his passion for music continue to drive his success in the industry. As he celebrates another No. 1 hit on the Latin Airplay chart, Feid’s star continues to rise, solidifying his place as one of Latin music’s most talented artists.

