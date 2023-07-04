Felix Nmecha private: Jesus posts and Co.! This is how the new BVB kicker ticks

Soccer pro Felix Nmecha is not only lucky enough to be able to switch to BVB, but now also to belong to the squad of the German national team. But how does he live apart from sport?

Felix Nmecha was a playmaker for VfL Wolfsburg and also plays for the German national soccer team and . But how does he tick when he’s not on the pitch?

Felix Nmecha’s career: This is how the VfL Wolfsburg star became a professional footballer

Felix Nmecha was born on October 10, 2000 to a German mother and a Nigerian father in Hamburg. His brother is professional soccer player Lukas Nmecha, who is currently under contract with VfL Wolfsburg. In 2007 the family emigrated from Germany to England, which means that the brothers are eligible to play in Germany, England and Nigeria. Felix started out as a child at Manchester City, where he stayed until the Under-19s and played in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 UEFA Youth League seasons. From 2018/19 he was part of the U23 squad. A little later he made it into the first team, was even in the squad for a Champions League group game, but was not used. But on 23. January 2019 in the semi-final second leg against Burton Albion.

Felix Nmecha was sidelined for several months in 2019/20 due to injury and was no longer able to secure his place in the first team, but continued to play for the Under-23s this season and the following. In 2020/21, however, football coach Pep Guardiola accepted him back into the first-team squad.

Felix Nmecha is moving to BVB

A season later, the Nmecha brothers returned to Germany to join VfL Wolfsburg, where Felix is ​​under contract as a midfielder until June 30, 2025. But he leaves Wolfsburg. BVB signs the midfielder. The 22-year-old has a long-term contract with BVB until June 30, 2028, like the German football– runner-up announced on Monday (July 3).

Felix Nmecha makes his debut against Peru in the squad of the German national team

He is also on the pitch for the German national soccer team. After playing for England in the U16, U18 and U19 national teams and in the German U18 and U21 teams, he will make his debut on March 25, 2023 against Peru in the German senior squad. “It is a great honor and a blessing that I was called to the @dfb_team for the first time. It really is a moment that I will never forget & I give Jesus all the credit,” Felix wrote about his admission to the DFB-Squad on Instagram.

Felix Nmecha private: Is there a woman by his side?

Little is known about Felix Nmecha’s private life. On his Instagram account he mainly shares football pictures. There is no trace of couple pictures. It is unclear whether he is currently in a relationship. Felix presents himself as a devout Christian on social media and keeps sharing religious posts.

In addition to Bible verses, his family also made it onto his account. Felix posed side by side with his loved ones in October 2022 in the best weather in a garden. With a heart emoji on the word “Family”, he made it very clear how much he cares about his relatives.

Felix Nmecha Transphobia-Skandal

However, Felix Nmecha did not only draw attention to himself with his playful skills on the pitch. In February 2023, the professional soccer player shared a video of the American right-wing populist and self-confessed opponent of the LGBTQI+ community, Matt Walsh, on his Instagram story. In it, Walsh goes into a father who tells of the coming-out story of his trans child and accuses him of wanting a trans child in order to appear virtuous. Felix commented on the post: “Unless we see what’s wrong with it.” For this he received a shit storm and accusations of transphobia. The kicker did not go into that directly in another Instagram story, but at least rowed back a little. He said he didn’t agree with Walsh on every point. However, he then hints at a more conservative stance on the subject: “I still believe that the Bible is God’s Word and I believe that everyone finds their true identity through a relationship with Him. Take a step towards Jesus and you will not regret it.”

