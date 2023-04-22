Felo Lábaque: Athens has no resources, it has no partners and neither leaders to take charge

Felipe LábaquePresident of Athenswas very harsh when it came to talking about the team that is trying to save the category in the National Basketball League.

“Felo” referred to the situation of the team that will play for not descending a five-game series against San Lorenzo de Almagro.

Lábaque also spoke about the future of the institution in a crude interview with the program “Tercer Tiempo” on Radio Pulxo.

“I cannot guarantee the future of Athens, it is not in a position to be a great team, we do not have the resources to be at the top of the table… Not even in my worst nightmares did I imagine and hope that Athens would be fighting for permanence. I no longer want to continue but there is no successor who wants to grab”, said Lábaque.

And he added: “Today Athens has 300 active members paying the fee, we did not cover even 50% of the expenses of opening the stadium. The money was badly spent this year. I still have faith that when the players are going to go out on the pitch, I hope they put on their overalls and show their temperament.”

“There is self-criticism, if Athens is in this situation I am responsible. Athens has no field to play on, if we have to relegate I will continue to take charge of the club. If I could go back in time, I would assemble the team myself, as it has been historically and it didn’t go badly for us, ”he completed.

Finally, Lábaque was blunt about the club’s future: “I’ve been wanting someone to replace me for a while, Athens has no resources, no partners, no leaders to take over to pay the costs of the national league.”