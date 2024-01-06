female directors on the set

White button-down shirt, t-shirt, pearls, cardigan. Nora Efron On the set of “You Have a Message” (above) and Bewitched

Button-down shirt, striped shirt, watch with wrist strap, headphones. Nancy Myers On the set of “The Vacation” (above) and “The Intern”.

Button-down shirt with thin stripes, oversized jacket. Greta Gerwig On the set of “Lady Bird” (above) and “Little Women”.

A white t-shirt, a shirt that says Oui, a toddler you made yourself. Sofia Coppola On the set of Somewhere (above) and “Lost in Tokyo”.

On the set it is always more interesting to see what the people who came to work are wearing, those who came with their clothes from home and not those whose clothes were chosen by professionals to fit their character. For the same reason I like to see the designers at the end of the show more than the clothes shown in the show, and the mineral water people and binders who are next to the stars who walk the red carpet at the Oscars (they are dressed in black and wear flat shoes).

One of the best things about directing movies, as opposed to merely writing them, is that there’s no confusion about who’s to blame: You are

(Nora Efron)

And here is also a follow-up recommendation on the way: a page that focuses on what directors wear directorsfit

(from Sofia Coppola’s film somewhere, which is actually a film about glamorous parental neglect).