Female-themed dramas get rid of the glitz and focus on social conditions_Guangming.com

Author: Shi Wenjing

Recently, the female road drama series “Grandma’s New World“, in which the actor Yan Ni played two roles, was broadcast. The female drama is finally no longer entangled in family, workplace, and marriage, but through the perspective of elderly women. The form connects the stories of little people in various fields of contemporary society in series. The characterization and content exploration of the play are very novel, and the genre is difficult to define. It can be said to be a bold attempt in web dramas and female-themed dramas.

Caring for ordinary women

“Grandma’s New World” is directed by Jiang Xiuqiong and written by Li Qiang. Because it is a unit drama composed of themed stories, there are many characters and a strong starring lineup, including Yan Ni, Deng Enxi, Zhang Yao, Yao Chen, Wang Luodan, Liu Lin, Mei Ting, Lu Fangsheng, Huang Yao, Jiao Gang, Guo Keyu, Geng Le, etc., all acting actors gathered, Yan Ni also played two roles, the performance of the actors was very exciting.

In terms of plot, works in the form of unit dramas in which multiple urban stories are connected in series in the past often have a relatively fixed narrative space setting. “The World” is different. The play chooses to let the ordinary and ordinary grandmother Sun Yuping, who has worked hard all her life, deviate from the tradition and leave without saying goodbye. The grandmother travels in different cities and meets different people, which involves the stories of all living beings and the little people in the fireworks.

In the currently broadcast plot, during the grandma’s road trip, she met Liao Xiangmei, a migrant worker who took revenge and murdered, Zhu Meihong, a disabled woman who runs a coffee shop, Tian Shufang, an elderly Internet celebrity sister, and so on. Liao Xiangmei, a low-level migrant worker, avenged her dead friend in a simple and rude way, and her grandmother helped her fulfill her wish; Zhu Meihong, who was accidentally half-disabled, loved small animals, but when she encountered a perverted man who abused cats, her grandmother bravely resisted; Shufang, who lost herself in the live broadcast of the elderly Internet celebrity, was oppressed in disguise, and empathized with her grandmother… Every time they meet, there is a story with pain points or a sense of healing. Following these stories, we can see the struggle and helplessness of ordinary women at the bottom of their lives. Behind the oppressed women, there may be a son who has more pressure and difficulties in life; girls who do not hesitate to kill to avenge their friends may have more lives behind them Impermanence, these low-level ordinary people’s stories that don’t appear in mainstream TV dramas are multi-faceted and three-dimensional, hit the pain points of society, and reflect the good and evil in today’s life. These stories that are very close to the current social conditions, with novel perspectives and sharp tentacles, constitute a brand new world in the creation of web dramas.

Even better, these stories are unfolded through a female perspective, and each female character that appears in the play is so different and so representative. The grandmother, who was oppressed by a busy and tiring life, ran away from home, escaped from the family, escaped from the trapped life, and sought self-salvation of the soul. Her journey of healing is also a beautiful journey of redeeming other women. During her grandma’s road trip, she redeemed each other with every woman she met. Women struggling in different predicaments are awakening and becoming independent. They empathize with, help, and redeem each other, and complete the transformation from awakening to growth. More “big girl-themed dramas” want to quickly eat up the theme bonus, and create a group of so-called career female elites and family strong women who are stereotyped. The real screen “Women are Brave New World” has to be “Grandma’s New The World” is a work that puts down its body to care for marginalized groups, and really tries to understand and care for different women. Women are multi-faceted and rich. It is not just her who is glamorous in the workplace and in love on the screen, riding the wind and waves, but also those forgotten marginal characters. Their situation is also worth watching. From this point of view, it is not an exaggeration to say that “Grandma’s New World” is a pioneering and forward-thinking female web drama.

break creative routine

This year is still “her theme” blooming, “This is the first time in this life”, “Ms. Character”, “Dazzling You”, “All wishes come true”, “Ode to Joy 4”, “Brilliant Turning”, “Warm and Sweet” etc. The dramas are popular, but they all revolve around the workplace, emotion, family life and other aspects of glamorous urban women. “Grandma’s New World” is like a beautiful flower, showing different appearances of female-themed dramas.

One of the creative features of this year’s new female-themed dramas is the flow of life, warmth, light comedy, and the use of style changes to discuss female issues, such as “All Wishes Come True” and “Lady’s Character” and other dramas. “This is the first time in this life” focuses on the vertical subdivision topic of childbearing “confinement”, and starts the “battle for the defense of confinement”. “Warm and Sweet” focuses on the question of what kind of attitude women should take to grasp their emotions and self in order to successfully enter into a good marriage. Topic, enough tricks.

Last year’s female emotional blooming drama “Rock and Roll” told the story of a down-and-out rock singer’s mother and her daughter who wanted to play rock and roll. It was a very alternative and special female-themed drama. Story cuts, marginal characters, and atypical character relationships can all show women’s ambitions for dramatic change. “Grandma’s New World” is the same as last year’s “Rock and Crazy Flower”, with fresh themes and fresh perspectives, breaking the inherent creative routines of female themes. For this year’s female-themed dramas, the phrase “female dramas are not too many, but too few styles” still applies. The innovative strength of “Grandma’s New World” allows the audience to see the diversity of female themes more possibilities. (Shi Wenjing)

