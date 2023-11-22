Home » Femicide in Córdoba: a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death
A teenager, 16 years old, was stabbed to death in Córdoba and as the alleged perpetrator of the crime his former stepfather was arrested.

Homicide

The episode occurred on Tuesday afternoon when The young woman was with her one-year-old son in a home in the Hermana Sierra neighborhood, in the northwest area of ​​the city.

The teenager was found dead by a brother the same age, who notified her mother. The woman was not at her home due to a medical emergency.

The young woman would have received at least 13 stab wounds y his ex-stepfather is late in a case that prosecutor Jorgelina Gutiez is investigating and that would be transferred in the next few hours to a Family Violence prosecutor’s office, as published Chain 3.

Arrested

The suspect, 35 years old, was captured at his home in the Sol Naciente neighborhood of the capital of Córdoba.

Clothes stained with blood were seized, according to the station.

