The Fendi Factory aprirà door during the Special Days (October 14-16)

A masterclass dedicated to leather goods is held in the factory with the Scandicci ITS

Former abandoned industrial site, the factory is furnished with recycled products

The Turkey oak tree planted two years ago to mark the start of the works is now surrounded by thousands of other plants: an expansion that follows that of Fendi in the Tuscan leather district, with the inauguration of the new leather goods factory in Capannuccia, in the municipality of Bagno a Ripoli, which with its 30 thousand square meters on a land of eight hectares replaces the previous one a short distance away.

An opening almost coinciding with the launch of the new edition of the Journées Particulières (Jp), with which Lvmh, a group to which Fendi has been a member since 2001, promotes the know-how of its artisans, which returns after a four-year stop. “We waited for the right moment, because we could not organize the Journées either online or spaced apart – explains Antoine Arnault, Lvmh’s communications and environment manager, who spoke at the ribbon cutting -. The sense of the initiative is to allow people to see and touch what our artisans know how to do ».

This is what the Fendi Factory – the result of an investment of 50 million and which today hosts 370 employees, a number that will double when fully operational – will open its doors to those who want to find out how a Fendi product is born on the Jp weekend (14-16 October). . Will workplaces become new points of contact with customers, such as shops? «It’s a way of going back to origins – explains Serge Brunschwig, president and CEO of Fendi -: the first Fendi store, the one in via del Plebiscito, in Rome, also housed the atelier and customers visited both. This is how luxury was born and we must return to offering that combination ».

Focus on the training of young craftsmen

Walking through the manufacturing departments, where natural light filters through the large windows, beyond which there are hills and trees, the feeling is that it is an emblem of a disruptive evolution of the workplace: factories built to house above all people, and no longer , or not only, machinery. Of course, the Factory also boasts an innovative automated leather storage center, but the heart remains the people: “We have just started a new masterclass dedicated to leather goods with the Scandicci ITS, as part of the Altagamma” Adopt a School “program. , which shows how crucial for us the training of new craftsmen is – continues Brunschwig -, and we have already registered an increase in the interest of students and their families in what we do here. A change of pace is needed: the luxury industry is fundamental for Italy, but the country must invest more in its future, as is done in Germany and France ».

Sustainability objectives and energy saving plan

The Factory is a far-reaching sustainability project, which involves people and goes far beyond the planting of thousands of plants: the factory was born from the recovery of an abandoned industrial site and the furnishings were made with production waste. «In recent years we have understood that we must pursue our sustainability objectives with realism – says Arnault – and that we must be transparent and honest about the results. In the Life 360 ​​program of LVMH, for example, we have achieved some results in advance, while on others we are late ». In addition to the climate, the world is today also worried about a serious geopolitical crisis and its consequences, linked above all to energy costs. Even LVMH, which closed the third quarter of 2022 with a 19% increase in sales, is tackling the problem: “We recently launched an energy saving plan – adds Arnault – which provides for the early shutdown of shop lights and changes of temperature within a single degree. We are able to reduce consumption by 10-15%, it’s not cheap ».