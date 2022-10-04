Listen to the audio version of the article

Fendi has acquired the majority stake in Maglificio Matisse, a knitwear supplier located in Sant’Egidio alla Vibrata, in the province of Teramo, in Abruzzo, on the border with the Marche, not far from the new Fendi shoe factory of excellence in Fermo.

Maglificio Matisse has been collaborating with the LVMH group maison for over 15 years as a key supplier in the knitwear category and for other luxury brands.

“Together with the openings of our Fendi production centers in Tuscany for leather goods and in the Marche for footwear, this acquisition marks another step for our maison towards its commitment to supporting Made in Italy and its supply chain – says Serge Brunschwig, president and CEO of Fendi -. We are grateful to Luigino Scarpantonii for having successfully led Maglificio Matisse alongside his children, and we are eager to write the next chapter with them ».

Maglificio Matisse covers all production phases and all knitwear technologies, representing a perfect example of a completely verticalized Made in Italy company. The company’s production capacity will be further strengthened thanks to new investments already planned for the next few years. The family management will continue to manage and operate the company even after the acquisition, to guarantee the know-how and experience built by the Scarpantonii family: “I am thrilled by the opportunity to continue and further strengthen the strong collaboration built with Fendi. in over a decade and I can’t wait to start this new path with my children by my side », said Luigino Scarpantonii, president of Maglificio Matisse.