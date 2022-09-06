“This season, I seek that connection between people, the idea of ​​nature, society and ourselves embracing and discovering beauty. Incomplete, yet so complete.”

——Wang Fengchen

Feng Chen Wang





Beauty comes from imperfection, the age-old adage that sets the tone for Feng Chen Wang’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection.

In this series, an aesthetic of imperfection touches designer Wang Fengchen. She embraced the regretful idea of ​​never being able to finish, not living up to her expectations, and built a whole series and story around it.

Feng Chen Wang

In Feng Chen Wang’s signature style, the new series of blockbusters combines inspiration from ancient Chinese painting scrolls and Renaissance polyptychs to map an unfinished thread, creating a new visual identity with a heuristic and exploratory approach. A series of images flow naturally from one person to another, forming a rolling, interconnected collective narrative. Each image is cut, seemingly unfinished, yet harmoniously blended together, just as Feng Chen Wang’s signature deconstructionist approach is present on each garment. Highlighting the unfinished, incomplete interpretation can also be embraced.

Feng Chen Wang

“The release of this blockbuster series is the perfect echo of Feng Chen Wang: Towards a Global Future. It may seem incomplete, but it is just a snapshot of the brand’s ongoing dynamic.”

Feng Chen Wang continues to explore deconstruction and tailoring. In this series, different materials, such as wool (plain and pinstripes) and nylon, are transformed into unique characteristics through tailoring and construction, and cleverly collided with color and texture. A avant-garde sense of the future. In addition, the traditional lacquer craftsmanship rich in the designer’s hometown of Fujian also gave Feng Chen Wang a steady stream of inspiration. Wang Fengchen interprets this galaxy-like pattern on jackets, shirts and shorts, rendering a slightly psychedelic visual presentation . Also in this season’s narrative, a tribute to the hand-dyeing process was once again expressed, with black and khaki tie-dyed fabrics making people feel the autumnal but also refreshing. Continuing the tone of sustainability, some items in the series also try to use vegetable dyes, exploring practical designs that can be worn in multiple ways, such as a jacket that can be partially disassembled into various forms, all of which are encouraged people’s thinking about sustainability.

The development of new patterns breathes life into the collection. The phoenix, which symbolizes luck and holds a wonderful vision, will appear on jackets, pullovers, brooches and scarves alongside the “FCW” logo.

Feng Chen Wang

Feng Chen Wang 2022 autumn and winter new series is now on sale in Feng Chen Wang Tmall flagship store, official applet, official website and designated cooperative offline retail stores.