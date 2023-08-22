Feng Shen No. 1 Surpasses 2.3 Billion Box Office and 52.9 Million Viewers, Ranks 5th in Mainland Movies in 2023

“Feng Shen No. 1” Surpasses 2.3 Billion Yuan at the Box Office, Becomes Fifth Highest-Grossing Mainland Movie in 2023

According to the latest data from Maoyan Professional Edition, as of 15:40 on August 22, the movie “Feng Shen No. 1” directed by Wu Ershan and starring Fei Xiang, Huang Bo, Yu Shi, Chen Muchi, Na Ran, and others, has achieved great success. Released for 34 days, the film has surpassed 2.3 billion yuan in box office revenue, with a cumulative number of viewers reaching 52.907 million. As a result, it currently ranks fifth in the box office list of mainland movies in 2023.

“Feng Shen Trilogy” comprises three movies, with the second installment focusing on the story of the Yin and Shang armies approaching Xiqi and the Kunlun immortals, led by Jiang Ziya, assisting Ji Fa in his battle against them. Meanwhile, the third part depicts Ji Fa uniting the princes to crusade against Yin Shou, with support from Yuanshi Tianzun and the twelve golden immortals. This movie showcases the escalating war between humans, immortals, and demons in the three realms.

Director Wu Ershan has previously revealed that the pre-shooting process of the second and third parts has been completed, but post-production work, including the visual effects, soundtrack, and sound, is still pending. Should the first film perform well, the production of the second part is expected to commence soon.

Back in May 2017, Wu Ershan had announced the shooting of the “Feng Shen Trilogy,” a fantasy epic film with a staggering investment of up to 3 billion yuan. The initial release plan was set for 2020. Song Ge, the chairman of Beijing Culture, one of the film’s producers, applauded the project, stating that the continuous shooting of three films, along with such a significant investment, marked a historic milestone in the Chinese film industry.

However, film critics raised concerns about the financial success of the trilogy. According to industry norms, a film typically needs to generate three times its budget in order to break even. With an investment of 3 billion yuan, the “Feng Shen Trilogy” would require a box office revenue of over 9 billion yuan to achieve profitability. Before filming began, Jiang Zhiqiang, the producer of the trilogy, had set a lofty target of 10 billion yuan in box office earnings.

“Feng Shen No. 1” has undoubtedly been a commercial success, exceeding expectations at the box office and garnering significant attention from audiences. As the film continues to enthrall viewers, it remains to be seen how the subsequent installments of the “Feng Shen Trilogy” will fare in the highly competitive film industry.

