On October 27, a video of the well-known Chinese director Feng Xiaogang and his wife settling in the United States was posted online, causing heated discussions. It is reported that after the end of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a large number of Chinese wealthy people have sold their assets and fled.

Recently, some foreign netizens broke the news that Feng Xiaogang has settled in the United States, and also exposed his mansion in Los Angeles.

The video posted on the Internet shows that Feng Xiaogang and his wife Xu Fan came out from the house to see the guests. Feng was wearing a black top and slippers. He looked a lot thinner, but he stood straight, his hands were next to his trousers, and his behavior was slightly restrained.

Xu Fan also dresses casually at home. She appeared without makeup, hugged and said goodbye to a girlfriend enthusiastically, with a bright smile on her face.

The picture shows that it is getting late, but everyone is still standing there chatting hotly. Feng Xiaogang and his wife feel very cordial and have no air.

Previously, it was exposed by the media that Feng Xiaogang purchased a luxury house in Los Angeles, USA. In 2014, he bought a mansion for $5 million; in 2018, he bought a mansion worth $6 million.

The 64-year-old Feng Xiaogang is a well-known director in China. He has directed many Chinese New Year films, all of which have won good box office. Feng Xiaogang and his ex-wife Zhang Di have a daughter, Feng Siyu, who studied at the New York Film Academy in the United States.

His current wife is actress Xu Fan. The two married in 1999. The two had no children and adopted a girl named Xu Duo.

After the news of Feng Xiaogang and his wife settling in the United States came to light, netizens were hotly discussing: “I’ve made enough money in China to spend in the United States.” “Laomouzi (Zhang Yimou) has also passed, in fact, I want to go too.”

After the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China‘s wealthy and corporate elites, pessimistic about China‘s future, stepped up their flight and moved their funds overseas. Les Perance, a prominent immigration lawyer, told the Financial Times he had received instructions from three ultra-high net worth Chinese business families to “start” their escape plans.

According to Radio Free Asia, from this week, there has been a wave of luxury home sales in Shanghai. Among them, Hong Kong movie star Carina Lau’s luxury home “Huashan Xiaduyuan” has recently plummeted by nearly 40%, and some people even sold it at 30% lower than the market price.

Zhao Ting, an insider in the Shanghai real estate industry, said, “The dust of the First Plenary Session has settled, and everyone has no illusions. Some luxury houses in Shanghai have fallen by about 40% of the market price, and some people are selling. A large number of luxury houses are 30% to 40% lower than the market price. %, all thinking about running away, it will be too late if they don’t sell.”

