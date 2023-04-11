[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 11, 2023]Chinese director Feng Xiaogang once again stated in an exclusive interview that he did not immigrate to the United States, “I live in Beijing, and I am in Beijing.” He also revealed that he has seldom spoken out on social media in recent years because his family and friends have been persuading him: “The times are different, don’t speak up, don’t talk.”

Feng Xiaogang Repeats Rumors of Immigrants to the U.S.

On April 11, Feng Xiaogang’s exclusive interview with Feng Xiaogang was broadcast on Fenghuang.com’s “Extraordinary Tao”. He talked about the rumors about his emigration to the United States, he said, “Some viewers think that you have gone to the United States, you American, so you have to get a passport at this time, and say to the camera, look, I am… It’s kinda silly too.”

Feng Xiaogang reiterated, “I live in Beijing, and I am in Beijing.”

In October 2022, the world will loosen control, but China is still implementing strict city closure and epidemic prevention measures. At this sensitive moment, the video of Feng Xiaogang and his wife Xu Fan seeing off their guests in front of their residence in Los Angeles, USA, went viral on social media. At the same time, Feng Xiaogang’s Weibo account with 22 million fans showed “no content for now”, triggering speculation on the Internet about Feng Xiaogang’s family immigrating to the United States.

According to media reports earlier, Feng Xiaogang bought a mansion in Los Angeles for US$5 million in 2014, and another mansion worth US$6 million in 2018.

Netizens commented: “Feng Xiaogang’s generation should be the ones who know China best, so they get rich early, and clearing Weibo is also a public expression of their attitude!”

Feng Xiaogang initially did not respond to rumors of immigrating to the United States. But after the public opinion fermented, Feng Xiaogang responded in the circle of friends, denying that he immigrated to the United States, saying that he wanted to send his children to the United States to study with him.

Feng Xiaogang: The times are different, it is useless to talk more

Feng Xiaogang said in the “Extraordinary Tao” program that he has seldom spoken out on social media in recent years because many friends and family members have advised him: “Don’t speak up, don’t speak up. Don’t talk, it’s better to talk less, the times are different It’s useless to say more.”

In his early years, Feng Xiaogang did make many bold remarks. He once said in an interview program on Phoenix Satellite TV in Hong Kong that under the rule of the CCP, Chinese people have developed a mentality of hatred of the rich. He believes that the possibility of another Cultural Revolution is very high.

“I always think that the possibility of another one is very high. Moreover, the Cultural Revolution is not like in the past. I will hang a sign on you, poke you, fight you, and I will definitely kill you this time. I will let you reverse the case. I will let you You can’t solve the case.” Feng Xiaogang said.

He said that he kept warning the rich and famous people around him in various environments to be prepared: “Just wait, now it is ‘anti-Japanese’, and in the future it will turn into ‘anti-rich’… Rushed into your villa area, smashed your house, and took away your things.”

Feng Xiaogang: 2022 is worth recording

In December 2022, the epidemic broke out in China. On the last day of the year-end, Feng Xiaogang revealed that he was infected with the epidemic. He posted in his WeChat circle of friends: “I have been wandering abroad for more than three months and there is no sunshine. After returning to China, it has been sunny for ten or so days, and of course it is cloudy again.”

He said that the past year was the worst since he could remember. He was really anxious, confused and sad. I can’t be happy after Chinese New Year. He said frankly that the suffering of the people during the epidemic is worth recording, and he believes that one day he will see you on the screen in 2022.

In April 2022, Shanghai was suddenly closed, and there were tragedies such as soaring prices, insufficient food supply, patients who could not seek medical treatment in time and jumped off buildings, and even starved to death. In October of the same year, an epidemic broke out at Foxconn in Zhengzhou, Henan, and a large number of employees fled the factory, followed by a large-scale collective protest by employees.

In November, a fire broke out in a residential building in Xinjiang, killing many people who were unable to escape due to the lockdown. The incident triggered a “white paper movement” that spread both at home and abroad. Beijing, Shanghai and other major cities held protests one after another.

Under the pressure of public opinion, the CCP government subsequently canceled the zero-clearing policy and unpreparedly relaxed the epidemic prevention and control, but it triggered a nationwide outbreak of the epidemic. Hospitals everywhere are full, the death toll has surged, and funeral parlors are piling up with remains, too late to be cremated. However, the CCP concealed the death toll from the epidemic, which aroused the anger of the Chinese people and was condemned by World Health Organization officials.

During the epidemic, Feng Xiaogang’s “1942” attracted attention

During the epidemic, the film “1942” directed by Feng Xiaogang received attention. The film was adapted from the novel “Revisiting 1942”, which tells the tragic journey of millions of people suffering from hunger and fleeing the famine in Henan in 1942.

Some mainland netizens compared the fleeing footage of “1942” with the video of Foxconn employees in Zhengzhou, Henan, fleeing the factory and returning home, criticizing the CCP’s zero-zero epidemic prevention policy for causing tragedies of fleeing across China.

Feng Xiaogang also talked about “1942” in the interview. He said that the film did not attract much attention when it was released ten years ago. The film scored high.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)