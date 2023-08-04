Fengshen Part I Breaks 1.4 Billion Box Office: Director’s Debt Crisis Resolved?

“Fengshen Part I” Surpasses 1.4 Billion in Box Office Revenue, Director Wu Ershan Relieved

August 4, 2023. In a surprising turn of events, the much-anticipated film “Fengshen Part I” has exceeded 1.4 billion in box office revenue, securing its position as the 60th highest-grossing film in the mainland film history list. The film also claims the 7th spot on this year’s annual box office list. The data, obtained from Beacon Professional Edition, confirms the film’s resounding success in theaters.

This achievement comes as a relief for director Wu Ershan, who recently faced pressure as he declared that if the movie failed at the box office, he would need 10 years to pay off the 3 billion yuan debt accumulated during the production of the “Fengshen” trilogy. The enormous investment necessitates a box office revenue of 9 billion yuan to break even. In anticipation of potential financial challenges, Wu Ershan took preemptive measures by ensuring his child’s education with insurance policies.

Although the current box office figures for “Fengshen Part I” are promising, the fate of the subsequent parts of the trilogy remains uncertain. Director Wu Ershan had previously stated that the success of the first film would dictate the continuation of the series. Despite its financial achievements, the film has not yet left the ICU, and the road ahead remains challenging.

Originally planned for release in the summers of 2020, 2021, and 2022, the “Fengshen” trilogy faced multiple setbacks, including the global pandemic. Eventually, the release of the first part was postponed to 2023, creating added pressure for its success.

With its impressive box office performance, “Fengshen Part I” has not only exceeded expectations but also solidified its position as a noteworthy film within Chinese cinema. As audiences eagerly await news on the future of the trilogy, all eyes remain on director Wu Ershan and the incredible journey of “Fengshen.”

