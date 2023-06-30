“Fengshen Part I” Introduces Daji: A Graceful and Charming Character

“Fengshen Part I” Daji (Naran) wows audience with grace and charm

China‘s first national myth epic film, “Fengshen No. 1,” has launched its pre-sale and released the trailer for the “Chaos in the World” version. One of the highlights of the film is the stunning debut of Daji, a classic character from the story of Fengshen. Played by newcomer actor Naran, Daji captivates the audience with her graceful dance and natural charm. The film, directed by Wu Ershan and featuring an all-star cast, including Fei Xiang, Li Xuejian, and Huang Bo, will be released nationwide on July 20.

In the newly released trailer, Daji’s debut image is truly amazing. She embodies the coquettish appearance and graceful dancing posture of Daji, showcasing her charm to the fullest. The trailer also reveals the storyline between Daji and Shang Wang Yinshou, where Daji understands Yin Shou’s ambition and is willing to help him become the king of the entire world. As the catastrophic events unfold, Daji finds herself in the midst of accusations and controversy. With Yin Shou trying to protect her, the trailer hints at the conflict between good and evil, leaving the audience questioning Daji’s true nature.

Accompanying the trailer is the character relationship poster of Yin Shou Daji. In the poster, Yin Shou stands wearing armor on a snowy landscape, facing Daji and the phantom of the nine-tailed fox. The contrasting colors and the calm confrontation between the characters leave room for imagination and interpretation.

Daji’s innovative setting in the film adds a touch of fox-like animal sense to her glamorous appearance, blending both her monstrous and innocent sides. Daji, a well-known character in the Fengshen story and a symbol in Chinese culture, has been reimagined by the film’s director and creative team. Daji’s behavior and styling draw inspiration from foxes, incorporating animalistic traits and emphasizing her wildness and innocence. The portrayal of Daji’s beauty and enchantment mixed with animalistic elements adds depth and complexity to the character.

Director Wu Ershan and actor Naran put in the effort to study the behavior and body language of foxes in order to bring a realistic portrayal of Daji. The movie “The First Part of Fengshen” promises to deliver a unique and fresh interpretation of Daji, as well as explore the evolving relationship between Daji and Shang Wang Yinshou.

“The First Part of Fengshen,” produced by multiple companies, including Beijing Jingxi Wuxi Branch of Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd. and Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., is set to be released nationwide on July 20 after generating significant interest in its pre-sale. Audiences can expect a visually stunning film that combines tradition and bold innovation, as it delves into the world of Chinese mythology.

