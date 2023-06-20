“Fengshen Part I” released the “Fengshen List” version trailer

Source title: “Fengshen Part I” releases the “Fengshen List” version of the trailer

China‘s first national myth epic film “Fengshen No. 1” releases the “Fengshen Bang” version trailer, revealing the new setting of “Fengshen Bang” – the list is a treasure left by the Nuwa Empress, this list can absorb the souls of the dead , only the Lord of the World can open it, causing many forces to covet it. The film is directed by Wu Ershan and stars Fei Xiang, Li Xuejian, Huang Bo, Yu Shi, Chen Muchi, Ji Sha, Wu Yafan, Xia Yu, Yuan Quan, Wang Luoyong, Hou Wenyuan, Huang Xiyan, Li Yunrui, Yang Jue and Chen Kun. After ten years of hard work and ingenuity, the movie “The First Part of Fengshen” will be released nationwide on July 20, and the big screen will shock and open the world of Fengshen.

The crisis of catastrophe in the world has caused chaos in the court.

The movie “Fengshen Part I” opened the prelude to “Fengshen Trilogy”. The story is about the collusion between Shang Wang Yinshou and the fox demon Daji. The Kunlun fairy Jiang Ziya went down the mountain with the “Fengshen Bang” to find the Lord of the World and save the common people. Ji Fa, the son of Xibohou, gradually discovers Yin Shou’s true colors, and turns back to Chaoge…

The newly released trailer of the “Fengshen Bang” version reveals the new setting of the movie about the Fengshen Bang. The catastrophe of the world is approaching, and Xibo Hou Jichang, who is good at divination, calculates good and bad luck, and sighs that “this hexagram is called Wuwang”. Uncle Wang uses the tortoise shell for divination, and issues a warning that “the big business is about to perish”. The court is in chaos and people are panicking , the list of gods appeared at this time. What is the list of gods? Through the lines of many fairy characters, it can be seen that the list of gods is a treasure left by the Nuwa Empress, which can absorb the souls of the dead, and only the Lord of the World can open it. It is not difficult to find that the reason and function setting of the list of gods in “Fengshen No. 1” are innovative compared with the original story of Fengshen, and a brand new concept of “common master of the world” is added. In the trailer, Shang Wang Yinshou was initially considered by Jiang Ziya to be the co-lord of the world, but as Ji Chang, Ji Fa, and Yin Jiao appeared one after another, who exactly did Jiang Ziya point to when he said “The next co-lord of the world is him”? Leave suspense.

In addition, this trailer also presents a dream-like mythological color and a grand and heavy epic temperament. Kunlun Wonderland is dominated by stone blue, and everything floats in the air, and everything is transcendent. The turbulent human world focuses on realistic epic textures. Scenes such as siege battles, avalanches, and celestial changes are extremely visually impactful, as if leading the audience into the initial torrent of Shang and Zhou changes.

Director Wu Ershan created an innovative setting to set the list of gods, causing the camps of good and evil to make different choices

On the premise of inheriting the classic Fengshen stories, the movie “Fengshen No. 1” has many innovative adaptations, including the innovative settings of Fengshen Bang, Tianxia Co-Lord and Jiang Ziya. Director Wu Ershan believes that the Fengshen list in “Fengshen Yanyi” is like a “blacklist” for recruiting workers: “The good and evil choices faced by each character have nothing to do with the result, everything is the arrangement of fate. I think This is in conflict with our current values.” Therefore, he and the screenwriting team set the Gods List as a treasure left by Nuwa, and the good and evil camps want it for different purposes, but only the world that truly cares about the common people Only the co-owner can use it.

In this adaptation, Jiang Ziya not only received the task of “finding the co-lord of the world“, but also ushered in the innovative setting of the character-he lost all his mana because of contact with the list of gods. In the trailer for the “Fengshen List” version, Jiang Ziya, played by Huang Bo, resolutely chooses to give up the spells and longevity he has cultivated for forty years in order to bring the list down to save the common people, and transforms from a Kunlun fairy in his prime to a 72-year-old ordinary old man. Screenwriter Ran Ping said that in the movie “Fengshen Part I”, “everyone is faced with choices, and all choices have to pay a price. The contemporary nature of this movie is reflected in everyone’s various choices.” Yin Shou chooses power to satisfy his ambition and desire, Ji Fa chooses justice to turn back Chaoge, and Jiang Ziya chooses to sacrifice spells and longevity in order to find the Lord of the world and save the people of the world… Believe in these bold and innovative stories based on classic Fengshen stories The setting will surely open up a mythical and epic world beyond imagination for the audience.

The movie “Feng Shen No. 1” is directed by Wu Ershan, Fei Xiang, Li Xuejian, Huang Bo, Yu Shi, Chen Muchi, Ji Sha, Wu Yafan, Xia Yu, Yuan Quan, Wang Luoyong, Hou Wenyuan, Huang Xiyan, Li Yunrui, Yang Jue and Chen Kun Starred in Wuxi Branch of Beijing Jingxi Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd., Beijing Jingxi Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd., Century Changshengtian Film (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Dongyang Changshengtian Film and Television Production Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd. , Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haifa Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., and Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., the film will be released nationwide on July 20, so stay tuned.

