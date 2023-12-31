Fenice: we will resolve the e-commerce disservices of the Chiara Ferragni brand

Listen to the audio version of the article

Chiara Ferragni continues to observe absolute silence: she does not publish content on social media and does not make statements. The last post on Instagram dates back to December 18, when the influencer and entrepreneur (digital and beyond) published the video of apology for the Balocco pandoro affair, a video viewed by over 40 million people and taken up by other social networks, like Tik Tok.

The explanatory note

While waiting for statements, interviews or posts (for example, a statement from her lawyers is hypothesized, but only after the Epiphany), a note has arrived from Fenice, the company headed by Chiara Ferragni and manages her brand. The note makes some clarifications related to a new controversy, which is small in comparison to the story of the pandoro and Easter eggs of Dolci Preziosi, another operation, also from 2022, which ended up in the sights of the Antitrust for a mixture not correctly communicated to consumers on the aspects of charity linked to the purchase of pandoro and Easter eggs. The new controversy started, sans dire, from social media and was picked up in recent days by some newspapers (the first was Il Giornale) and related sites. Perhaps to prevent this controversy from growing as happened with pandoro and eggs, the note arrived.

The reasons for the mix-up

«Fenice Srl, the licensor of the Chiara Ferragni brands, regarding what was reported by some media outlets regarding the delay in the delivery of some orders placed through its e-commerce channel – we read in the note – specifies that it has promptly taken action to deal with the mix-up attributable to a peak in sales that occurred during the Black Friday period. Fenice renews its apologies to its customers affected by the delay and/or possible inconveniences in receiving what was ordered (in the photo above, the clothing section of the Chiara Ferragni brand’s e-commerce site). and also specifies that on 5 December 2023 it received assurances from the provider that manages the e-commerce service that all pending orders would be processed by 15 December 2023; in a subsequent further check carried out by the company on 20 December 2023 with the provider, the latter confirmed that all purchase orders placed before that date (20 December 2023) had been processed”. As a solution, we read further in the note, «Fenice invites any customers who have not yet received what they ordered to write an email to customer.care@chiaraferragnibrand.com so we can carry out further checks».

The investigations for the pandoro

On 29 December it was learned that the number of prosecutors investigating the case had risen to four, following complaints from consumer associations on the pandoro affair: after Milan, Cuneo and Prato, the magistrates of Trento were added. The investigators of the Trentino capital, as well as those of Cuneo and Prato, at the moment do not hypothesize crimes while in Milan – where in any case so far there are no suspects – the prosecutors have already delegated the investigations to the Financial Police since last December 19th and it cannot be ruled out that may trigger an investigation for commercial fraud.

The Codacons accusations underlying the investigations

The story concerns, let us remember once again, the purchase in 2022 of the Pandoro Pink Christmas, which would have contributed to a donation in favor of the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin. A charitable activity that has actually already been carried out by Balocco, a company that produced the pandoro put on sale last year at a higher price than that of a “normal” Balocco pandoro. In the complaint, the consumer association recalls that the words printed on the box implied that by purchasing it “you could contribute to the donation and that Mrs. Ferragni was participating in the initiative, a circumstance which was found to be untrue”.

