FENTY x PUMA Launches Limited-Time Space in Shanghai for Avanti Co-Branded Shoes

FENTY x PUMA Launches Limited-Time Space for Avanti Co-Branded Shoes in Shanghai

Shanghai, China – FENTY x PUMA, the popular fashion collaboration, has recently announced the launch of their highly anticipated Avanti co-branded shoes. In a bid to offer a unique experience to their fans, the brands have chosen No. 193 Anfu Road, Shanghai, to create a limited-time space dedicated to showcasing this joint series.

The FENTY x PUMA Avanti shoes are set to take center stage at this exclusive venue, providing fans with a firsthand look at the latest stylish footwear collaboration. As visitors approach the event site, they are greeted by an iconic huge silver football device and a stunning hexagonal structure entrance corridor. These elements serve as a precursor to the aesthetic experience awaiting them inside.

Once inside, guests are transported into a world inspired by the classic hexagonal structure. This unique setting provides the perfect backdrop for displaying the new famous product, beautifully reflected in multiple spatial mirrors. As an added bonus, the outdoor garden features a joint football art installation created by PUMA and FENTY. The installation consists of stacked silver spheres, showcasing the brands’ commitment to creativity and innovation in their partnership.

The FENTY x PUMA joint series limited-time space will be officially open to the public from September 13th to September 21st. To ensure a fair distribution of these highly sought-after shoes, each style will be available in limited quantities, with only 10 pairs of each style being offered. Interested readers are encouraged to check the official information for more details and guidelines regarding the availability of the FENTY Avanti shoes.

Fashion enthusiasts in Shanghai can now look forward to immersing themselves in this unique collaboration between FENTY and PUMA. With its avant-garde aesthetic and limited availability, this limited-time space promises to be a must-visit destination for sneakerheads and fashion lovers alike. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness the merging of two iconic brands and get your hands on the exclusive FENTY x PUMA Avanti shoes.

