Today, PUMA officially announced the establishment of a new partnership with Rihanna. PUMA Global CEO Arne Freundt said “She’s back.”

The cooperation between the two parties can be traced back to 2014. Rihanna began to serve as the creative director and brand ambassador of PUMA women’s clothing. Following the success of the cooperative shoe Creeper, Rihanna led the FENTY x PUMA 2016 autumn and winter series in New York Fashion Week in February 2016. Brought the first full range of clothing design. Since then, the two parties have continued to bring Fenty Bow Sneaker, Slide, Trainer Hi and other shoes, and the quarterly clothing series has continued until 2018. Rihanna’s success in PUMA has helped her create a new luxury brand FENTY with luxury group LVMH.

This time, after Rihanna returned to the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, she brought the return of FENTY x PUMA, which is really exciting.

