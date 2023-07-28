Fernández Oro recovered 48 hectares on the coast of the Río Negro: what the mayor said

This Thursday the government of Fernández Oro confirmed the recovery of 48 hectares of land located on the coast of the Río Negro. The lands belonged approximately 25 years ago to private companies.

“A very important step was taken in the defense of our sovereignty over the lands located on the coast of the Río Negro“They raised from the local government. They highlighted that the reference points for the limits of the riverbank line and the space affected for public use have already been established.

The work carried out this Thursday by the DPA focused on the placement of the markers that delimit the public space from the private spaceestablishing the riparian zone.

Present were the Cabinet Coordinator, Martín Rebaliatti, the Misdemeanor Judge of the Municipality of Fernández Oro, Valeria Fernández, the Referent for Sustainable Development and General Inspection, Javier Arroyo and Pablo Fica from the Friends of Río Association.



«Private companies approximately 25 years ago had advanced on riverside areas of public domain, placing fences on these lands that belong to the residents of Orense“, they contextualized from the municipality.

This work arose from Fernández Oro Ecological Reserve and Coastal Walkway project managed by the mayor and the NGO Amigos del Río. “Its purpose is for residents to access our wonderful natural resources and promote recreational activities,” they described.

What the mayor of Fernández Oro Mariano Lavín said after the recovery of the lands

Lavín spoke after the recovery work carried out this Thursday on the coast of the Río Negro and assured that “It is a fact of great importance for the entire Orense community.«.

«For a long time, we could not enjoy this area on the southern edge of our town since these lands were appropriated at the time by companies that had disabled the public street that reached the placer,” he said. And he assured that today we can talk about his recovery: “this management managed to recover. It’s a great achievement for me.”

The mayor of the city highlighted that from this work a unique opportunity was generated in Fernández Oro to develop sustainable projects that benefit both current residents and future generations. “Today, not only the residents of Fernández Oro can enjoy it, but also those who come from other towns to enjoy a pollution-free coast,” he remarked.

“I thank the Amigos del Río Association, especially Pablo Fica, who with his tireless work and tenacity knew how to put this problem on the agenda and this historic event would not have been possible,” he concluded.





