Fernández Oro turns 92 in full growth

After eight years in charge of the municipality of Fernández Oro, Mariano Lavín is going through his last stretch of management and the celebration for this 92nd anniversary of the town will be his farewell as community chief.

The moment seems propitious to do a review of his years at the head of the municipality prior to giving way to the elected mayor Gustavo Amati, today a city councilor until December 10.

“Fortunately we have managed to make a lot of progress in this time, with very important works for Fernández Oro”, he highlighted at the beginning of the talk with BLACK RIVER.

Mariano Lavín, mayor of Fernández Oro.

“If I have to put together a ranking of the ones that generate me the most satisfaction, I have to mention the resolution of the city’s sewage treatment, which are the works that are least seen but in our case it was one of the most important, a work from the province together with Cipolletti and Fernández Oro”, said the community chief.

A great environmental contribution

From this work, both cities began to have adequate treatment of sewage effluents, which allowed the discharge of untreated liquids into the Negro River to be reduced to zero. Lavín highlighted this situation because “There are not so many examples of resolution of basic infrastructure that are done jointly between cities.”

In terms of access to the town, he mentioned the emphasis placed on the creation of roundabouts, bypasses, “a demand for many years in our town.”

Roundabout in Rivadavia street in Fernández oro.

During his management, the first own water collection from the Negro River was also made, which allowed progress with the provision of a basic service for the population such as drinking water. “We had a catchment from the irrigation canal that provided drinking water eight months a year,” the community chief clarified.

In the balance of these eight years at the head of the municipality, Lavín mentioned as another achievement the delivery of 150 homes through different provincial and national plans.

Inauguration of the intake to capture water from the Negro River.

There were other notable events, perhaps of a lesser magnitude than those mentioned but of great value for the day-to-day life of the residents of Fernández Oro.

“Another very significant issue for our city was the reopening of a bank branch, more than 20 years ago the one we had had closed, now Banco Patagonia is back, it seems like a minor piece of information but it is not only linked to an economic financial activity but also solves a real demand since retirees, pensioners, AUHs, pregnancy allowances, Progresar plans, everything was collected in the Correo, a very small place, where you paid as far as there was and then waited for new money remittances to be able to finish the payment schedules,” he explained.

The mayor also highlighted the fact of once again having a fuel outlet in the town, through municipal management that promoted a private investment that brought a service station to the place.

“The opening of the Edersa office with a technical guard for Fernández Oro, which greatly improved the response to service and maintenance outages, was another important achievement for us,” said the mayor.

infrastructure for education

In terms of educational infrastructure there were developments in management. Two secondary schools were built, one Technical and one ESRN that is in its second stage of execution, a kindergarten which was added to the educational offer, and this month begins a new primary school that will be completed by the next government.

Asphalt was also done, in conjunction with Cipolletti, of connection roads such as Maestro Espinosa and Reggioni street, two very important arteries, in addition to minor works such as lighting the entire entrance of route 65 to improve road safety, or the replacement of luminaires with the incorporation of more than 1,000 led lamps.

clear accounts

Asked about how the municipal accounts are for the incoming management, Lavín indicated: “The municipality is healthy, we have always maintained a very austere administration that does not generate debt from one fiscal period to the next, we never spend more than what comes in, we always adjust the budget to invest what we have”.

The work of the hospital shows a great advance in the locality.

Finally Lavin highlighted the fundamental support of the province for the works that have been done or are being done, such as the new hospital, “I already told you that it is one of the three most important, with an advance of more than 70% and that it has been projected and the bases have been laid for more than thirty years and that now in this administration it is becoming a reality”.

Access to housing and neighboring migration

Access to land is a permanent demand in each municipal administration throughout the country. Fernández Oro does not escape this reality and the mayor Mariano Lavín tells what they did in this regard in his management.

Delivery of social lots in Fernández Oro.

In this regard, he mentioned “the delivery of more than 150 social or municipal lots that are added to the 86 awarded in the social lot V.”

“This policy of access to land to generate land with services to be able to have a lot are actions to highlight, Today, in the private real estate market, most of us are left out, not only because of the value of the land with services, but also because of the little financing that exists,” said Lavín.

“These lots are paid for, with the difference that the value is less than 50% of what it would have through a private real estate agency, and it is also financed for 7 years, which is the maximum, or you can choose a smaller number of installments, that’s what makes it very accessible”, highlighted the mayor.

finally mentioned the growing demand that the municipality had due to the increase in population, which he attributed to “the saturation of urban squares such as Neuquén or Cipolletti and other neighboring towns that cause this phenomenon of migration to our town, as happened with Plottier or Centenario to name other places.”



