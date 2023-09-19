Fernández will request the reform of the international financial architecture before the UN Assembly

President Alberto Fernández Today he will give his fourth speech to the United Nations General Assembly to claim the reform of the international financial architecture and denounce the burden of debt on middle-income countries.

Fernández has two topics on the agenda for this afternoon’s presentation: the Malvinas issue and the problems associated with the treatment that countries like Argentina receive when renegotiating their debt with organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and with private creditors.

Since the beginning of his management, Fernández targeted the International Monetary Fund for the imposition of “orthodox” recipes on indebted countries

In fact, in the last month he made that claim when participating in the G20 held in India and the G77+China that took place in Cuba, forums nurtured by leaders with diverse ideological and geopolitical positions.

During last night’s meeting with Guterres «the president also raised the nneed to rethink the international financial architecture, with a focus on interest overcharges, and the Secretary General stressed that the organization is preparing a resolution on the matter,” it was officially reported.

In this framework, the head of state He reiterated Argentina’s interest in the good offices mission to resume negotiations to find a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute with the United Kingdom over the issue of the Malvinas Islands.

Guterres pledged to demand that Great Britain comply with UN resolutions, it was informed.

Argentina’s claim also has other protagonists around the world: Other over-indebted countries such as Egypt and Ecuador also pay the IMF surcharges that Fernández has been denouncing for several years now.

Today’s afternoon – between 4 and 5 p.m. New York time– It will be the president’s fourth appearance before the UN General Assembly, although he is physicallyHe only visited it last year, taking into account the virtuality that in 2020 and 2021 had been imposed by Covid.

Also at the headquarters of the multilateral organization, he will previously participate in the high-level event “Towards a fair international financial architecture.”

I met with @antonioguterresSecretary General of the UN, and we talked about the Question #Malvinas 🇦🇷 He pledged to carry out good offices and demand that Britain comply with UN resolutions to resume dialogue and find a peaceful solution.

Alberto Fernández met with a US legislator who denounced a judge for links to vulture funds

This Monday, the president held a meeting with the American legislator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezwho days ago echoed a journalistic investigation in which links and benefits were pointed out between a judge of the North American Supreme Court and vulture funds that litigated against Argentina.

During the meeting they exchanged glances about the complaints against the highest court of the United States for contacts with the magnate Paul Singer.

“There was discussion about the possibility of deepening the investigation and the various paths of action that Argentina can take to promote research,” commented a source from the Presidency to Télam, the only media outlet in the area.

The meeting, which took place in a cordial tone, takes on special relevance because the Government finds echoes between the situation at the top of the US Judiciary with the case that in Argentina is known as ‘Hidden Lake’, that investigates judges for receiving alleged gifts from a VIP trip to Patagonia.

Regarding today’s meeting, which was held in Spanish, The President showed his support for what was investigated and conveyed to his interlocutor that Argentina will evaluate whether the country can “take action” in the United States.

As it turned out, the issue of the interference of vulture funds in the finances of the States is a topic of interest to Ocasio-Cortez since Puerto Rico, the country of origin of her family, suffers from these same policies.

Gabriela Cerruti gave the legislator, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a green scarf on behalf of the feminists of Argentina

After the meeting that the US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez kept with the president Alberto Fernandez about their complaints about the ties of a judge of the Supreme Court with vulture funds, the Democrat came out with a green handkerchief from the Legal Abortion campaign tied to one of her wrists. It was a gift from the presidential spokesperson, Gabriela Cerruti, who highlighted the feminist profile of Ocasio-Cortezone of the main activists against the US Supreme Court’s decision to limit the right to abortion in that country.

“Argentine women are an inspiration for all of us,” she told me. @AOC when I gave him the handkerchief, a symbol of our struggle in Argentina. You are an inspiration for us, dear companion.

A pleasure to have accompanied @alferdez in his meeting with @AOC. pic.twitter.com/mqTWgihCZQ — Gabriela Cerruti (@gabicerru) September 18, 2023



