Fernando Báez Sosa’s parents prepare for the reunion with the rugbiers

The next August 15 the rugbiers convicted of the crime of Fernando Báez Sosa will leave the prison of Melchor Romero for a new hearing where they will detail their sentencing appeals released by the TOC 1 of Dolores on February 6.

Within days of the hearing, Fernando Burlando told how Silvino and Graciela, the victim’s parents, live the wait, the reunion with the young people in the Court of Cassation, located at 43 street in La Plata.

However, he maintained that, despite the fact that they will see the faces of the boys who murdered Fernando again, it will not be worse than what they experienced during the trial: “There they saw how their son was killed more than a thousand times reproduced in images.”

“It will be a more formal hearing where I do not think there is any type of excess on the part of the parties. I hope that both Silvino and Graciela go through it in the lightest way,” he said.

When asked about holding said hearing, Burlando was satisfied and expectant: “It is good that we go through the different procedural steps to reach a final sentence, they have that right and it is good that they use it.”

Cassation summoned all parties since both the complaint and the prosecution appealed the 15-year prison sentences of Ayrton Viollaz, Blas Cinalli and Lucas Pertossi. In this sense, the lawyer emphasized: “I believe that in this case the eight deserved life imprisonment, I do not see the decision made by the Court of Dolores as logical due to the attitude that the defendants had been having.”

“I am going to include the prosecution, I know what their criteria are and ours is that the sentence applied to the defendants is life imprisonment for everyone.”, he added.

Hugo Tomei, defender of Máximo Thomsen, Enzo Comelli, Matías Benicelli, Ciro and Luciano Pertossi, Ayrton Viollaz, Blas Cinalli and Lucas Pertossiwill also be present and will try to change the charge of the five rugbiers who received life imprisonment to “murder in fight”

While to those of lesser penalty he insisted that they should be acquitted.

Burlando took sides on how the defendants live in prison and maintained that “they did not learn anything”: “There is no kind of reflection. I think the attitude has to be totally different.”

