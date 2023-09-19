Fernando Botero, Renowned Colombian Artist, to be Honored in Colombia before Burial in Italy

Fernando Botero, the renowned artist known for his paintings and sculptures, will be laid to rest in Colombia. Botero, who died on September 15 in Monaco at the age of 91, will first receive tributes in his home country before his burial in Italy. His son, Juan Carlos Botero, confirmed that his father’s body will be taken to Bogotá and then to Medellín for a final farewell. The family plans to hold several events in Medellín to honor the most famous Colombian painter and sculptor in the world.

The body of Fernando Botero will arrive in the Colombian capital on Thursday, and the doors of the National Capitol will be open starting Friday morning for people to pay their respects. Congress President Iván Name stated that this will provide an opportunity for those who wish to say goodbye to do so peacefully. Following a Catholic mass on Monday, Botero’s body will be transported to Medellín, where he is highly appreciated for his efforts to make art accessible to the public.

Botero expressed his desire to be taken to his home country after his death, as he felt grateful to the people of Colombia. His body will be cremated after the wake in Colombia and then brought to the small Italian town of Pietrasanta for burial next to his late wife, the Greek artist Sophia Vari.

Fernando Botero gained international fame for his distinctive style characterized by voluptuous and slightly surreal forms. His artworks have been auctioned for millions of dollars in prestigious galleries around the world. Alongside Gabriel García Márquez, he was one of the most famous Colombians globally.

Botero continued to paint until his last days, focusing on watercolors due to difficulty in standing. His death prompted Medellín to declare seven days of mourning, highlighting the impact of his work in the art world. Botero’s creations can be found in prominent exhibitions in Madrid, Paris, Barcelona, Singapore, Venice, and other cities.