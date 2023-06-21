Fernando Burlando will represent the family

Lawyer Fernando Burlando assured this Tuesday that he will represent the family Cecilia Strzyzowskithe 28-year-old girl who disappeared in Chaco almost 20 days ago.

“We are struck by the fact that justice does not count the progress of the case,” said the lawyer, at the same time that he indicated: “I am not satisfied with the investigation, an independent body of experts and investigators should have come.”

And he continued in dialogue with TN: “If the forensic tests are negative in the house of the Sena clan, the cause is nothing. They are letting time pass, it is a strategy”.

Cecilia’s relatives believe that the young woman, of whom they have not heard anything since June 1, was murdered by her husband, César Sena, with the help of their parents Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña.

“We cannot ignore the origins of the murderers and their links. It is a situation that is repeated in the interior where excesses are present, they are episodes that we cannot afford”, launched Mocking.

Then, he remarked that with his team they are going to raise “a series of measures that have to do with the progress of the investigation.”

Thus, he opined that “there are situations that must be repeated, procedures that must be carried out to see if we can find something of what Cecilia was in life”.

“We all agree that an investigation of these characteristics must be handled with utmost efficiency and responsibility. The presence of politics in these investigations generally hinders the Justice procedure”, he added.

“I believe and have confidence that this entire plot can be clarified. Unfortunately, for the ears of the mother and the ArgentineIt’s going to be surprising what is known”, he finished.





